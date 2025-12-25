Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 25: Tulsi Becomes Vaishanvi's Support

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 | Star Plus

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 25: Today's episode begins with Tulsi calling off Aarti's wedding after the groom and his family demand a dowry. She warns the groom about involving the police. Aarti cancels the wedding and returns her engagement ring.

As the groom and his family leave, Mihir observes the scene. He reassures the bride and her family that calling off the wedding was the right decision and praises Aarti for her courage.

Aarti mentions meeting a man who convinced her parents that canceling the wedding was the right choice. However, when she tries to show Tulsi who the man was, he has already disappeared. Tulsi prays to God for the family’s well-being.

Meanwhile, Vaishnavi, living with Tulsi, loses her design book. Mitali is seen hurriedly leaving after secretly taking the book. When Vaishnavi asks Mihir if he has seen it, he denies having it but promises to return it if found, handing her his hotel card for convenience.

A flashback reveals that Mitali stole the design book while pretending to pray. Ritik condemns her actions, calling her disgusting, and leaves the car to spend some time alone. Later, he visits a temple, expressing despair and calling himself a loser, asking God to end his life.

Tulsi indirectly intervenes by sending a message through one of her girls, offering Ritik reassurance. She also sends him a ladoo, symbolically telling him that everything will be alright. Eating it, Ritik is reminded of his mother and finds a moment of solace.

The promo teases upcoming drama, showing Mihir declaring that he will marry Noina but will never truly be hers. A designer visits Tulsi, inviting him to Mumbai. The episode ends hinting at a potential face-to-face encounter between Tulsi and Mihir, leaving viewers eagerly anticipating what happens next.