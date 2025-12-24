 Anupamaa Written Update, December 24: Diwakar's Confession Hints At Future Trouble For Rahi
Anupamaa Written Update, December 24: Diwakar's Confession Hints At Future Trouble For Rahi

The December 24 episode of Anupamaa unfolds intense drama as Rahi is left shocked when her teacher crosses boundaries and confesses his feelings. While Prem stands firmly by Rahi's side, Diwakar's disturbing intentions hint at future trouble.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 10:47 AM IST
article-image
Anupamaa | Star Plus

Anupamaa Written Update, December 24: Today's episode of Anupamaa begins with Rahi and Anupama having a conversation about Rajni. Anupama asks her daughter why she does not trust her school friend. In response, Rahi says that she is getting bad vibes about her.

Meanwhile, Rahi's teacher, Diwakar, approaches her and confesses his feelings. Rahi is shocked by his confession and loses all respect for him. As Diwakar forcefully tries to make her understand his so-called love, Anupama intervenes. She threatens him and warns that she will not spare him, forgetting that he is a teacher. Anupama then advises Rahi to file a complaint against him at the college.

As Anupama and Rahi discuss the incident, Prem arrives and takes his wife's side. He asks Rahi not to hesitate, assuring her that she has done nothing wrong.

On the other hand, Diwakar believes that Rahi rejected him only because her mother was by her side. He convinces himself that he will find a way to reunite with Rahi.

Meanwhile, Pakhi learns that her daughter, Ishani, has sold Rajni Desai's jewelry. She warns Ishani to retrieve the jewelry soon; otherwise, Anupama will throw her out of the house.

Rajni then arrives at the chawl and asks Anupama to sign some papers. Realizing that Rahi and Prem are not present, Rajni hurriedly pushes Anupama to sign the documents. However, she is stopped when Sarita Tai arrives and informs everyone that the jewelry has been stolen.

Soon after, Ishani and Pakhi start blaming Sarita Tai for the theft. Anupama intervenes and states that she trusts Sarita Tai. Meanwhile, Rajni suggests proceeding with the haldi ceremony, saying that her son and daughter-in-law are more important than the jewelry.

The promo introduces a new character, Prerna. Her arrival makes Rahi jealous as Prerna shows interest in Prem and grows close to Anupama.

