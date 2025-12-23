Anupamaa Written Update, December 23: Rajni Pressures Anupama To Sign Papers, But Fails To Get It

Anupamaa | Star Plus

Anupamaa Written Update, December 23: Today's episode of Anupamaa begins with Anupama and others celebrating Bharti and Varun’s mehndi ceremony. Meanwhile, Rajni is seen hurrying Anupama to sign the papers. However, Anupama is interrupted by Rahi and Prem.

As Baa and Bapuji go to freshen up in the chawl, Baa gets angry about living in a small, matchbox-like house.

Cut to the Kothari house, where Gautam and Mahi grow jealous seeing everything going well in Prem and Rahi's lives. Gautam then calls Rahi's teacher and tells him that Rahi had left a note for him before going to Mumbai. He also gives him the Mumbai address where Bharti’s wedding is taking place. The teacher then leaves for Mumbai, hoping to confess his feelings to Rahi.

Meanwhile, Rajni and Varun leave the chawl without getting the papers signed. Anupama urges them to wait for a few more minutes, saying she will sign the papers once her mehndi dries. However, Rajni suggests that Anupama come to her house early the next morning to sign the documents.

After Rajni leaves, Rahi advises her mother not to sign the papers without reading them properly. Anupama admits that the papers are in English and that she has some difficulty understanding them. They then decide that the documents should be checked thoroughly before being signed.

The episode ends with Anupama asking Sarita Tai to bring Bharti’s jewelry, unaware that it has already been stolen.

The promo shows Rajni’s probable daughter arriving at the Christmas celebration. Rahi expects Anupama to give her the first gift, but Rajni’s daughter receives it instead. She also appears to be interested in winning Prem’s attention, leaving Rahi tense.;