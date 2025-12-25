Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 25: Abhira & Armaan Remain On High Alert For Maira's Safety

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai | Star Plus

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 25: Today's episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai begins with Armaan overhearing Kajal and Sanjay’s conversation about Tanya constantly worrying about Maira. Meanwhile, Abhira also becomes concerned for Maira and finds a tracker hidden in Maira’s clothes. When she asks, Maira claims she doesn’t know how it got there. Abhira then realizes that a stranger might have placed it in her bag.

Worried for her daughter, Abhira asks Maira to stay by her side throughout the wedding. She then warns Armaan about the situation, asking him to be prepared for anything, as she has a gut feeling that something could go wrong.

Throughout the baraat, Abhira remains anxious about Maira. When they enter the venue together, Armaan feels relieved. However, he later asks Tanya why he had been instructed to take special care of Maira today. Tanya dodges the question and leaves to attend Kiara and Abir’s wedding.

Meanwhile, Dadi Sa grows suspicious when she notices Abhira keeping Maira close using a safety pin. Just as the kidnappers are about to abduct Maira, they receive a call instructing them to abort the mission as Krish arrives to the hooligans' with the money.

Krish is then shown telling the kidnappers that he has sold his firm to return the money. The episode ends with Kiara wondering why her brother Krish didn’t attend her wedding as she was about to perform the vidaai ritual.

The promo reveals Abhira informing everyone about Krish selling the Poddar firm. When asked, Krish confirms to Dadi Sa that he has indeed sold it. Angered, Abhira slaps Krish. Will Abhira and Armaan be able to bring back their firm? Let us further wait for the new episodes to know what happens ahead.