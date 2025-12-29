Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 29: Tulsi Wishes To Avoid Family, Gets Emotional Seeing Mihir's Exhibition Stall

The latest episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 begins with Vrinda's children asking her for a toy. Later, Tulsi is seen praying to God, sharing that she has returned to Mumbai not for her own children, but for the community of women she lives with back in Anjar, Gujarat, who want to make a name and earn money through the exhibition. She prays to God for guidance, hoping that the family she left behind does not cross paths, as she would not be able to handle the pain.

Only then she meets Vrinda's children, whom she has never met ever, share a sweet moment with them, blesses them unaware they are Angad's children. Later, Mitali enters the Exhibition stall, leaving Rithik angry, given how she forgot about their daughter's function at her school, and came to the stall instead of that, they get into an argument, but instead Mitali blames Rithik for not reminding her about it, says that she will buy an expensive toy for their daughter to make her mood better. Noina asks them to stop their fight, adding how they should see where they are standing.

On the other hand, Vrinda and Tulsi cross paths, but don't see each other.

Later, Vaishnavi bumps into Parth and taunts him about stealing, following her accusation that he had stolen her designs. However, Parth denies the allegation. Vaishnavi warns him that there are police everywhere and threatens to file an official complaint this time.

Vrinda's children keep praising Tulsi to their mother. Later, they spot her from afar. As Tulsi begins to catch an auto, Vrinda hears her voice and becomes teary-eyed, adding that she believes it is Tulsi and noting that she is even wearing the same saree Tulsi would wear. However, Tulsi gets into the auto and leaves before Vrinda can approach her.

Tulsi reaches the exhibition centre. Meanwhile, Noina thinks to herself that she must get Mihir and the rest of the family away so they don't encounter Tulsi. She pretends to receive a call, claiming that they need to leave immediately as an investor wants to meet them. Rithik refuses, saying it's not possible to leave, but Noina taunts him, saying she can cancel if he wishes, though then, he would have to find another investor.

Tulsi and Mihir nearly cross paths while waiting for the lift, Tulsi wants to go up, while Mihir and his family intend to go down. Following Noina's instructions, Mihir and his family take the stairs, claiming that the lift is full, while Tulsi continues to wait for it.

Tulsi becomes emotional upon seeing Mihir's stall, 'Govardhan Virani Group of Industries,' the same name as Mihir's company in Mumbai. She reflects on all the moments she shared with him and is shocked, recalling the last time she met Mihir when she confronted him at Shanti Niketan about his affair with Noina.