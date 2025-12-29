Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 29: Poddar Family Unites To Help Armaan Reclaim The Firm

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai | Star Plus

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 29: Today's episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai begins with Armaan getting emotional after coming across an old visiting card from the Poddar firm. Abhira assures him that she will stand by his side in bringing the firm back. However, Armaan insists that while he will focus on reviving the firm, Abhira should take charge of the family.

Blaming himself for the current situation, Armaan makes Abhira agree to lead the family, taking the responsibility of managing everyone. Without much argument, Abhira agrees to his decision.

Elsewhere, Kiara is seen preparing halwa for the family. When she asks how it tastes, Chachi taunts her, saying that they are used to Charu’s cooking.

Meanwhile, Abhira advises Manisha not to inform Kiara about the troubles in the house. On the business front, Armaan negotiates to reclaim the Poddar firm. Kajal steps in and places a bid, making a final offer of Rs. 35 crore. However, the new investor demands Rs. 85 crore to sell the firm. Armaan agrees to the amount but requests three months’ time to arrange the money.

As Armaan finalizes the deal, Abhira is seen gathering all her gold jewellery to sell. Vidya and Manisha also offer their jewellery to help if needed. During this emotional moment, Sanjay brings Kajal’s jewellery as well and apologises for putting the family in such a difficult situation, blaming Krish for it. Tanya also steps forward, offering her jewellery to support the family, leading to a heartfelt reunion.

Meanwhile, Dadi Sa nearly comes in front of a speeding car but is saved just in time by her children and Armaan. When Armaan returns home, he notices that no one is wearing any jewellery. Abhira hands over all the jewellery to him, urging him to sell it and bring back the Poddar firm. After some hesitation, Armaan finally agrees to accept the family's help.

The episode ends with a promo showing a man reading a newspaper and informing Abhira about a wealthy woman killing a poor man. Later, another man approaches Armaan with a blank cheque, pleading with him to save his daughter.