 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, 27 December: Krish Confronts Poddar Family Over Selling The Firm
In today's episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Saturday), Armaan exposes Krish's dark secrets, revealing that he lost money in gambling and therefore sold the Poddar firm. The revelation shocks the family, leaving them reeling from his betrayal.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Saturday, December 27, 2025, 12:41 PM IST
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai | Star Plus

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, 27 December: Today's episode begins with Dadi Sa in a delusion, insisting that Krish must not have sold the Poddar firm. Abhira, however, claims she is certain he has sold it, as the new investors confirmed it to Armaan.

As Tanya is about to respond on Krish's behalf, he enters and admits that he has indeed sold the firm. Abhira confronts Krish and asks her to send the money so she can attempt to repurchase the firm. Krish then reveals that he has lost the money obtained from the sale, prompting Abhira to slap him.

Fuming, Krish lashes out, listing the contributions of other family members to the firm. He defends his actions by saying he sold the Poddar firm because it was running at a loss. When Abhira asks why he did not seek help from her or Armaan, Krish claims that doing so would have made them look powerful while diminishing him.

Meanwhile, Armaan arrives at the firm and is devastated to see the Poddar name tarnished. He refuses to partner with the investors, insisting that he will claim everything that rightfully belongs to him.

Abhira questions Krish about the tracker found in Maira’s bag, which he denies knowing about. Armaan then exposes a series of Krish’s wrongdoings: gambling, selling the firm for Rs. 5 crore, stealing a ring, and repaying his debts with the money.

Read Also
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 26: Poddar Family Learns About Krish Selling The...
article-image

As Armaan confronts Krish, Kajal intervenes, slapping her son. Frustrated, Krish refuses to take responsibility, insisting he acted in his own interest. Dadi Sa breaks down, questioning how he could betray the Poddar legacy. When Krish snaps at Dadi Sa, she falls, prompting Armaan to hit Krish.

The episode concludes with Krish justifying his actions in a monologue, claiming he did the right thing by selling the firm and challenging the Poddar family to buy it back if they can. The promo shows Dadi Sa falling down the stairs. After the accident, she asks Armaan to save the firm before closing her eyes.

