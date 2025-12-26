 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 26: Poddar Family Learns About Krish Selling The Firm, What Will Happen Next?
Abhira wins the Woman Achiever of the Year award, marking a proud milestone in her journey. She dedicates the honour to her family, thanking them for their unwavering support.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 12:42 PM IST
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai | Star Plus

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 26: Today’s episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai begins with Kiara remembering Krish during her vidaai ceremony. However, Dadi Sa asks her to focus on the ritual instead of worrying. After the vidaai, Manoj receives a call from his firm informing him that it will remain closed for a few days, leaving him confused and worried.

Armaan learns that Abhira has been nominated for the Woman Achiever of the Year award and encourages her to attend the ceremony. After some hesitation and persuasion, Abhira finally agrees.

Krish arrives and informs Tanya that he has arranged all the money and that Maira is now safe. When Tanya asks how he managed to arrange such a large amount, Krish chooses to remain silent.

Meanwhile, Armaan and Kiara share an emotional moment as they come to terms with the fact that Kiara will no longer live in the Poddar house. Armaan gifts his sister a necklace and asks her to look at it whenever she misses him.

At the award ceremony, Abhira meets another nominee, Meher Mittal. Eventually, Abhira wins the Woman Achiever of the Year award and dedicates it to her family for supporting her journey. Armaan celebrates her achievement.

Soon after, Armaan receives a call that seemingly informs him about the sale of the Poddar firm. Abhira rushes back to the Poddar house looking for Krish. Initially, she avoids informing Dadi Sa, fearing the stress might trigger a heart attack. However, when pressed, Abhira reveals to the entire family that Krish has sold the Poddar firm.

The promo shows Abhira slapping Krish. Later, Dadi Sa falls down the stairs and pleads with Abhira and Armaan to save the firm before closing her eyes. Has Dadi Sa passed away? Viewers will have to wait for the next episode to find out.

