Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Date REVEALED! Here's When & Where The Couple Will Get Married

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda |

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are all set to become Mr and Mrs soon. The couple got engaged in October at Vijay's residence in Hyderabad in the presence of close friends and family. However, the duo has not shared any photos from their engagement yet. That said, the engagement rings spotted on them have confirmed the news. Earlier, Vijay's team had confirmed that the couple is indeed engaged and will tie the knot in 2026.

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Date REVEALED!

While Vijay and Rashmika's fans are eagerly waiting for the couple to officially confirm their wedding date and share more details about their special day, it has now been revealed that the duo will tie the knot on February 26. The date holds added significance as it falls in the month of Valentine's, making it all the more special.

Here's When & Where Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Will Get Married

According to Hindustan Times, "Rashmika and Vijay's wedding is planned to take place on February 26 at a palace in Udaipur. They have finalised one of the heritage properties. Much like their engagement, the plan is to keep the wedding as intimate as possible with only their loved ones in attendance."

Further, the report stated that the couple plans to host a reception for their friends from the film industry once they return to Hyderabad.

Vijay Deverakonda Kisses Rashmika Mandanna's Hand

On Rashmika's The Girlfriend success event in Hyderabad, fans got a glimpse of their PDA. During the event, the actor took Rashmika's hand and kissed it, a sweet gesture that instantly captured everyone’s attention. Rashmika couldn’t help but blush as he looked at her sweetly while doing it.

Rashmika was earlier engaged to actor Rakshit Shetty in July 2017; however, the engagement was called off in September 2018, and the reason behind the split was never publicly revealed.

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Age Gap

Born on April 5, 1996, Rashmika is 29 years old, while Vijay, born on May 9, 1989, is 36, making a 7-year age difference between the actors.