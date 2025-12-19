 Did Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda Secretly Get Married? VIRAL Wedding Photos With Mahesh Babu Spark Buzz
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, engaged in October at Vijay's residence, are trending after viral photos suggested a secret wedding. However, the images, shared by Instagram user Gunti Srikala Nagaraju, are AI-generated, showing the couple in wedding attire with garlands alongside Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar, with floral decorations and 'Vijay & Rashmika' in the background.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 02:10 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via Instagram

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, who got engaged in October at Vijay's residence in Hyderabad in the presence of close friends and family, are once again making headlines on social media after viral photos from their alleged wedding sparked a buzz, hinting that they might have secretly tied the knot.

Did Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Get Married?

However, the truth is that the photos, shared by Instagram user Gunti Srikala Nagaraju, were AI-generated. The images depict Rashmika and Vijay in wedding outfits with garlands, posing alongside Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar. The background features floral decorations and "Vijay & Rashmika" written prominently.

Check it out:

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Age Gap

Born on April 5, 1996, Rashmika is 29 years old, while Vijay, born in 1989, is 36, making a 7-year age difference between the actors.

