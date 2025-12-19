 'Extremely Pathetic': Bigg Boss 19 Fans React As Amaal Mallik's Now-Deleted Tweets Go VIRAL
Old tweets from 2020 by Amaal Mallik recently resurfaced, showing him making offensive comments. The singer has since deleted the tweets, but they have now gone viral, with many people calling them "pathetic."

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 02:12 PM IST
article-image
Amaal Mallik | Instagram

Bigg Boss 19 has come to an end, but discussions about the contestants are still ongoing, especially regarding Amaal Mallik and Tanya Mittal. Recently, a user shared a series of screenshots from Amaal's X account showing him making some obscene comments.

The old tweets from 2020 were posted by a user on a Reddit thread titled, "Look at this language of Amaal Mallik!! I don't know if it's real or not but last one I found myself. His team might have deleted other tweets. Absolutely pathetic (sic)."

Look at this language of Amaal Mallik!! I don't know if it's real or not but last one I found myself. His team might have deleted other tweets. Absolutely pathetic.
Reacting to the now-deleted tweets, one user said, "Real or not, these are extremely pathetic "yo mama" tweets (sic)." Others questioned the authenticity of the tweets. As of now, the tweets have been removed from Amaal's official account. Another user commented in response, "He has already admitted that he was not okay mentally and would post random rude tweets and comments. He has overcome that phase. Let it go (sic)."

Amaal Mallik Apologises to Bigg Boss 19 Contestants

Amaal recently took to X to state that he has apologised to all the Bigg Boss 19 contestants for using harsh words while inside the house. He clarified that he only said 'Annabelle' to Farrhana and nothing else. Amaal wrote, "I have apologised to each & every contestant dil se and in this case to her and her mom I’ve gone personally and admitted I am wrong. We all learn from our mistakes and that’s all what is important (sic)."

The music composer also asks fans to not link him up with Tanya Mittal post the show. He clarified that whatever task they performed inside the house was the demand of the show.

Amaal came on 4th position in Bigg Boss 19 while Gaurav Khanna was declared the winner with Farrhana Bhatt being the runner-up of the season.

