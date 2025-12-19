 Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Kalyan Padala Suffers Head Injury Days Before The Grand Finale, What's Next For Him?
Just days before the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 grand finale, finalist Kalyan Padala reportedly sustained an injury during a task, sparking concern among fans about his chances of winning. The incident has raised questions about whether he will be able to participate fully in the finale.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 05:11 PM IST
article-image
Kalyan Padala | Star Maa

Bigg Boss Telugu 9's grand finale is just around the corner. However, an unfortunate incident has surfaced ahead of the final episode, as reports suggest that finalist Kalyan Padala sustained an injury during a task. Will this setback affect his chances of winning the show

As per Deccan Chronicle's report, Kaylan sustained a head injury during one of the tasks inside the house. His head injury is claimed to be serious. He was immediately rushed to the medical room. There are now talks about whether he will continue his finale journey or not.

Read Also
Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Grand Finale: Who Might Be In The Top 2, Demon Pavan, Sanjjanaa Galrani, Thanuja...
article-image

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Kalyan Leads The Voting Trend

Kalyan is currently leading the unofficial online voting trends. It is expected that Kalyan and Thanuja will enter Top 2. Many fans and followings online are calling him the ultimate winner of the season. However, let us wait for the official announcement on the last day.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Finale Episode Release Date & Time

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 grand finale is set to air on Sunday, December 21, 2025, bringing the season to a thrilling conclusion. The finale episode will begin at 7 pm IST and can be watched live on Star Maa as well as streamed online on Jio Hotstar, giving fans both television and digital viewing options. With only a few contestants left in the race, viewers across India and abroad are gearing up for an exciting finale filled with performances, emotional moments, and the crowning of the winner.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Top 5 Finalists

The Top 5 finalists of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 are:

Kalyan Padala

Thanuja Puttaswamy

Sanjjanaa Galrani

Demon Pavan

Emamanuel

