 Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Grand Finale: Who Might Be In The Top 2, Demon Pavan, Sanjjanaa Galrani, Thanuja Puttaswamy, Kalyan Padala Or Emmanuel?
Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is gearing up for its grand finale, with the Top 5 finalists competing fiercely for the title. The excitement peaked during the semi-finale week with a dramatic double eviction of Bharani Shankar and Suman Shetty.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 04:59 PM IST
article-image
Bigg Boss Telugu 9 | Star Maa

The finale of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 is just around the corner, and all eyes are on who will lift the coveted trophy. The Top 5 finalists this season are Demon Pavan, Sanjjanaa Galrani, Thanuja Puttaswamy, Kalyan Padala, and Emmanuel.

Online voting is currently open, and the buzz suggests that two contestants are emerging as strong contenders for the Top 2 spots. Thanuja has been trending heavily during the finale week and, according to online voting trends, has the highest chance of making it to the Top 2 and possibly winning the show.

The other contestant leading the race is Kalyan, who is also expected to secure a spot in the Top 2 alongside Thanuja, as per current online trends.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Grand Finale Guest

PM Modi Conferred With Oman’s Highest Civilian Honour, ‘The First Class Of The Order Award’
PM Modi Conferred With Oman’s Highest Civilian Honour, ‘The First Class Of The Order Award’
Karnataka: Chinese-Made GPS Device Found On Seagull Near Sensitive Karwar Naval Zone; Investigation Underway
Karnataka: Chinese-Made GPS Device Found On Seagull Near Sensitive Karwar Naval Zone; Investigation Underway
IND Vs SA 5th T20I Match Preview & Live Streaming Details: When & Where To Watch In India?
IND Vs SA 5th T20I Match Preview & Live Streaming Details: When & Where To Watch In India?

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Grand Finale is scheduled to happen on December 21, 2025 from 7 pm onwards. As per Deccan Chronicle's report, Megastar Chiranjeevi is likely to appear on Akkineni Nagarjuna's hosted show.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Grand Finale Release Time

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Grand Finale episode will premiere on Star maa and Jio Hotstar on December 21 from 7 pm onwards. The special episode is expected to be around 3-4 hours long.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Winner Prize Money

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 winner will reportedly take home the trophy, a car and a cash prize of Rs. 50 Lakh.

Ahead of the finale week, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 witnessed a dramatic double eviction that shocked both the contestants and the audience. Popular contestants Bharani Shankar and Suman Shetty were eliminated during the semi-finale week, bringing an emotional end to their journey inside the house. The unexpected twist intensified the competition, clearing the way for the Top 5 finalists and raising the stakes as the show heads into its much-awaited grand finale.

