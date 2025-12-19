Zubeen Garg Death: Singapore Police Suspects No Foul Play, Investigation Underway

The Singapore Police Force (SPF), on Friday (December 19), said that investigations into the death of renowned Assamese singer Zubeen Garg are still underway and that, based on findings so far, no foul play is suspected.

In an official statement, the SPF addressed online speculation surrounding the case and reports in the Indian media about developments in India. Clarifying its position, the Singapore police said the investigation is being conducted in accordance with the Singapore Coroners Act, 2010, and that the matter remains open.

“The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is aware of online speculation regarding the circumstances of Mr Zubeen Garg's death, and that the Indian media has reported that a Special Investigation Team in India has charged four persons for the murder of Mr Garg. The case is currently still being investigated by the SPF, in accordance with the Singapore Coroners Act 2010. Based on our investigations so far, the SPF does not suspect foul play in the death of Mr Garg,” the statement said.

The SPF further explained that once its investigation is completed, the findings will be submitted to the State Coroner in Singapore, who will then conduct a Coroner’s Inquiry (CI). Hearings for the inquiry are currently scheduled for January and February 2026.

“Upon completion of the SPF's investigations, the findings will be submitted to the State Coroner in Singapore, who will hold a Coroner's Inquiry (CI). The CI is currently scheduled for January and February 2026. A CI is a fact-finding process led by the Coroner to establish the cause and circumstances of death. Its findings will be made public upon conclusion. The SPF is committed to conducting a thorough and professional investigation into the case. We seek the patience and understanding of the parties involved. Meanwhile, we urge the public not to speculate and spread unverified information,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, in India, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Assam Police has made progress in its parallel probe. On December 12, the SIT filed a chargesheet before the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Kamrup, Guwahati, against seven arrested accused under various sections of the law. The main chargesheet reportedly runs into around 2,500 pages, supported by nearly 12,000 pages of additional documents. The court has fixed December 22 as the next date of hearing.

In connection with the case, the SIT and CID arrested seven individuals, including the main event organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Zubeen's manager Siddharth Sharma, bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, co-singer Amritprava Mahanta, the singer’s cousin Sandipan Garg, and two personal security officers, Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya.

According to officials, the chargesheet was submitted by a SIT team led by Rosie Kalita. Four accused - Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta - have been charged with murder under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Earlier, on October 21, a SIT delegation led by Special DGP (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta had met Singapore authorities to discuss the case. So far, the SIT has recorded statements from over 300 individuals as part of its investigation.

While investigations continue in both countries, Singapore police have reiterated their appeal to the public to avoid speculation and wait for official findings to be made public following the Coroner’s Inquiry.