 Tanya Mittal's Mother: Who Is Mrs. Suneeta? Inside Bigg Boss 19 Fame's Life & Beyond
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentTanya Mittal's Mother: Who Is Mrs. Suneeta? Inside Bigg Boss 19 Fame's Life & Beyond

Tanya Mittal's Mother: Who Is Mrs. Suneeta? Inside Bigg Boss 19 Fame's Life & Beyond

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal, who kept her family life private inside the house, is now set to introduce viewers to her mother for the first time. A recent emotional video has sparked curiosity about the woman who stayed away from the limelight all this time.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 04:11 PM IST
article-image
Tanya Mittal Mother | Instagram

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal has generated a lot of buzz around herself. However, she never mentioned her parents' names inside the house, keeping fans guessing about her family background and just how wealthy she is. However, it now seems the time has come for viewers to see Tanya’s mother on camera. But do you know who her mother is? Let’s take a closer look at the details below:

Who Is Tanya Mittal's Mother?

As per The Daily Guardian report, Tanya’s mother's name is Mrs Suneeta Mittal. She is reportedly a homemaker who prefers to stay away from the limelight. She does not have any social media presence, which has helped keep her identity under wraps for a long time. However, a recent video surfaced on social media in which her mother was seen speaking about Bigg Boss 19 contestants allegedly setting a wrong narrative about Tanya inside the house. Tanya was visibly emotional and suffered a breakdown upon seeing her mother worried about her journey in the Bigg Boss 19 house.

Tanya Mittal

Tanya Mittal | Instagram

Read Also
'Sabki Bolti Bandh': Bigg Boss 19 Fame Tanya Mittal's 'Lift In Kitchen' Claim Is Real; Her Mother...
article-image

Suneeta Mittal is reportedly married to Amir Mittal, a businessman based in Gwalior. The couple has two children, a son named Amritesh Mittal and a daughter, Tanya Mittal.

FPJ Shorts
Tanya Mittal's Mother: Who Is Mrs. Suneeta? Inside Bigg Boss 19 Fame's Life & Beyond
Tanya Mittal's Mother: Who Is Mrs. Suneeta? Inside Bigg Boss 19 Fame's Life & Beyond
Bhagavad Gita Gift To Putin Becomes PM Modi’s Most-Liked Post On X In India
Bhagavad Gita Gift To Putin Becomes PM Modi’s Most-Liked Post On X In India
Lionel Messi Gifts Signed Argentina Jersey To Kuldeep Yadav, India Athletes During Adidas Shoot | Photos
Lionel Messi Gifts Signed Argentina Jersey To Kuldeep Yadav, India Athletes During Adidas Shoot | Photos
Shah Rukh Khan & Deepika Padukone Lock Lips In King's Romantic Song? Here's The Truth Behind Viral Video
Shah Rukh Khan & Deepika Padukone Lock Lips In King's Romantic Song? Here's The Truth Behind Viral Video

In an upcoming video by NewsPinch, fans will get their first glimpse of Tanya’s mother on camera. In the short clip, Tanya is seen breaking down in tears as she hugs her mother tightly. Premanand Maharaj is also heard saying that true happiness does not reside in people or material possessions.

After her exit from the Bigg Boss 19 house, Tanya shared a series of posts featuring her family members who had sent her Diwali wishes while she was still inside the show.

Recently, Tanya also visited Vrindavan to meet Premanand Maharaj ji. This was not her first visit, as she had earlier approached Premanand ji seeking answers to why she felt unhappy despite having fame and wealth.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tanya Mittal's Mother: Who Is Mrs. Suneeta? Inside Bigg Boss 19 Fame's Life & Beyond

Tanya Mittal's Mother: Who Is Mrs. Suneeta? Inside Bigg Boss 19 Fame's Life & Beyond

Zubeen Garg Death: Singapore Police Suspects No Foul Play, Investigation Underway

Zubeen Garg Death: Singapore Police Suspects No Foul Play, Investigation Underway

Shah Rukh Khan & Deepika Padukone Lock Lips In King's Romantic Song? Here's The Truth Behind Viral...

Shah Rukh Khan & Deepika Padukone Lock Lips In King's Romantic Song? Here's The Truth Behind Viral...

'Extremely Pathetic': Bigg Boss 19 Fans React As Amaal Mallik's Now-Deleted Tweets Go VIRAL

'Extremely Pathetic': Bigg Boss 19 Fans React As Amaal Mallik's Now-Deleted Tweets Go VIRAL

Did Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda Secretly Get Married? VIRAL Wedding Photos With Mahesh...

Did Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda Secretly Get Married? VIRAL Wedding Photos With Mahesh...