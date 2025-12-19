Tanya Mittal's Mother: Who Is Mrs. Suneeta? Inside Bigg Boss 19 Fame's Life & Beyond

Tanya Mittal Mother | Instagram

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal has generated a lot of buzz around herself. However, she never mentioned her parents' names inside the house, keeping fans guessing about her family background and just how wealthy she is. However, it now seems the time has come for viewers to see Tanya’s mother on camera. But do you know who her mother is? Let’s take a closer look at the details below:

Who Is Tanya Mittal's Mother?

As per The Daily Guardian report, Tanya’s mother's name is Mrs Suneeta Mittal. She is reportedly a homemaker who prefers to stay away from the limelight. She does not have any social media presence, which has helped keep her identity under wraps for a long time. However, a recent video surfaced on social media in which her mother was seen speaking about Bigg Boss 19 contestants allegedly setting a wrong narrative about Tanya inside the house. Tanya was visibly emotional and suffered a breakdown upon seeing her mother worried about her journey in the Bigg Boss 19 house.

Tanya Mittal | Instagram

Suneeta Mittal is reportedly married to Amir Mittal, a businessman based in Gwalior. The couple has two children, a son named Amritesh Mittal and a daughter, Tanya Mittal.

In an upcoming video by NewsPinch, fans will get their first glimpse of Tanya’s mother on camera. In the short clip, Tanya is seen breaking down in tears as she hugs her mother tightly. Premanand Maharaj is also heard saying that true happiness does not reside in people or material possessions.

Big Breaking Premanand Ji Maharaj and Nischay Malhan comes in support of Tanya Mittal now the chance of winning is confrim & As per the source BB planing to remove Baseer from show downfall start for him#BaseerAli • #BiggBoss19 #BB19 #TanyaMittal #AmaalMallik #AbishekBajaj pic.twitter.com/uNsNRR8Wws — Rolex OG (@Lfg85743763) September 11, 2025

After her exit from the Bigg Boss 19 house, Tanya shared a series of posts featuring her family members who had sent her Diwali wishes while she was still inside the show.

Recently, Tanya also visited Vrindavan to meet Premanand Maharaj ji. This was not her first visit, as she had earlier approached Premanand ji seeking answers to why she felt unhappy despite having fame and wealth.