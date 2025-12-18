 'Sabki Bolti Bandh': Bigg Boss 19 Fame Tanya Mittal's 'Lift In Kitchen' Claim Is Real; Her Mother Set For 1st-Ever Camera Appearance - Watch Video
Tanya Mittal's statements about her luxurious home and business life have been validated through viral videos and reports, silencing doubters inside the Bigg Boss 19 house. From a kitchen lift to factory workers calling her "Boss," each claim now turns out to be true.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 06:09 PM IST
Tanya Mittal | Instagram

Everyone was eagerly waiting to find out whether Tanya Mittal's claims about her lavish home were true. Inside the Bigg Boss 19 house, many believed that Tanya was exaggerating her wealth. However, it now appears that the claims she made were indeed true.

Inside the Bigg Boss 19 house, Tanya had claimed that there was a lift in her home that transported food to different floors. According to a News Pinch report, a digital news outlet, the presence of a kitchen lift in Tanya's house has been confirmed. Reacting to this, one user commented, "Sabki bolti bandh....wah humari Queen (sic)." Another wrote, "I'm waiting for a public apologize from most of the contestants from bb19 to u (sic)."

Bigg Boss 19's Tanya Mittal's First Acting Project Is Out; Her Fans Love It, But Netizens Say,...
In the clip, Tanya is seen arriving in a car and breaking down emotionally as she hugs her mother. She reportedly had an emotional moment after meeting her mother for the first time in 1100 days. Tanya's mother is also set to appear on camera for the first time.

Tanya's claim about employees at her factory addressing her as "Boss" also appears to be true. In the clip, a reporter is heard asking the workers, "Kya bolte ho aap unko, boss bolte ho?" The worker confirms calling Tanya "Boss," further validating her earlier statements.

In a previously viral video, Tanya was seen recording the entrance of her house, with several cars lined up outside, before going inside to meet her family members. However, reports suggest that the person she met in the video was allegedly her maternal uncle.

According to Magic Bricks, the exact address of Tanya's Gwalior house is listed as the third floor above the Canara Bank office in Patel Nagar, Gwalior. The property is reportedly a three-storey building, with the ground floor rented out to the bank.

