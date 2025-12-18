 Emily In Paris Season 5 X (Twitter) Review: 'Utter Crap', 'Ruined'; Lily Collins Starrer Fails To Impress Netizens
Emily In Paris Season 5 X (Twitter) Review: 'Utter Crap', 'Ruined'; Lily Collins Starrer Fails To Impress Netizens

The much-awaited Emily In Paris season 5 has started streaming on Netflix. Seasons 1, 2, 3, and 4 received a good response from the critics and the audience. Many people have already watched season 5, and they are sharing their reviews on X (Twitter). Well, the Lily Collins starrer has failed to impress the netizens.

Murtuza Iqbal
Updated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 06:40 PM IST
Emily In Paris Season 5 X (Twitter) Review | Instagram

The much-awaited Emily In Paris season 5 has started streaming on Netflix. Seasons 1, 2, 3, and 4 received a good response from the critics and the audience. Many people have already watched season 5, and they are sharing their reviews on X (Twitter).

A netizen tweeted, "#EmilyInParis This show is being made as if it were a punishment. There's no plot or character development. ZERO AMBITION. It's just a pretty picture, but there's no substance! Zero value. Everyone sleeps with everyone else. The storylines have been revolving around the same (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "The new season of #EmilyInParis is utter crap. Everyone is sleeping with everybody without any boundaries. Such doomsday nonsense is so normalised (sic)."

Emily In Paris Season 5 OTT Release Date Revealed: Here's To Know Everything About The Popular...
One more netizen tweeted, "okay this out of the blue alfie mindy romance is quite weird. too sudden and out of context. HOT ofcourse, but doesnt make sense. #EmilyInParis (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Well, the Lily Collins starrer has clearly failed to impress the netizens.

Emily In Paris Season 5 Episodes

Emily In Paris season 5 started streaming on Netflix on December 18, 2025 The series has 10 episodes, and reportedly, it ends with a cliff-hanger. So, we can expect a season 6 as well.

Lily Collins On Motherhood & Emily In Paris Season 5 Shoot

In January this year, Lily and her husband Charlie McDowell welcomed their first child, a baby girl, via surrogacy. During an interview with The Sun, the actress opened up about balancing motherhood and professional life.

She said, You have a different purpose and it’s really tough. It’s a struggle, and I’m just so grateful to be able to do both. I've not slept, I'm very tired and I may not be on my game."

