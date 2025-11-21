 Emily In Paris Season 5 OTT Release Date Revealed: Here's To Know Everything About The Popular Series


Sunanda SinghUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 05:31 PM IST
article-image
Emily in Paris Season 5 |

The hit romantic comedy series is set to return for its fifth season. A new chapter promises to be filled with more romance, fashion, and drama. In a surprising turn, Emily Cooper, portrayed by Lily Collins, is set to leave Paris and travel to Venice, Italy, for a fresh adventure. The series is based on themes of navigating cultural differences, professional ambition, romance, and the influence of social media.

Emily in Paris Season 5: Streaming details

Emily in Paris Season 5 is scheduled to premiere on Netflix, starting from December 18, 2025. The streaming platform shared the trailer and wrote, "Hearts will go farther than ever before...Emily in Paris returns DECEMBER 18."

Plot overview

The series revolves around an American woman, Emily, living in Chicago, who decides to move to Paris after finding a better job opportunity, even though she can't speak any French. Everything goes well in her life, just like she dreamed, until she becomes entangled in love relationships.

Cast and production of EmilyiIn Paris

The series cast includes Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Camille Razat, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, and Lucien Laviscount, among others. The anticipated series is a romantic comedy-drama which is created by Darren Star.

It is produced by Stephen Joel Brown, Shihan Fey, Lily Collins, Jake Fuller, Raphael Benoliel, Joe Murphy, Joshua S Levy & Prathiksha Srinivasan, and Ryan McCormick under Darren Star Productions, MTV Entertainment and Jax Media. The cinematography is done by Steven Fierberg, Jendra Jarnagin, Seamus Tierney, Stephane Bourgoin and Alexander Gruszynski.

