OTT Releases This Week: From The Family Man Season 3 To The Roses , Check The List Of Films & Shows For The Weekend Watch

By: Sunanda Singh | November 21, 2025
The weekend has arrived, and some of the newest releases have arrived. We present a compilation of movies and shows available on digital platforms, which are mentioned in the following slides:
The Family Man is a series centered around Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class individual employed as a senior officer at India's National Investigation Agency (NIA). The Family Man Season 3 is streaming on Amazon Prime Video
Homebound, starring Vishal Jethwa, Janhvi Kapoor, and Ishaan Khatter, portrays the story of two childhood friends from an impoverished village in India who aspire to break free from their hardships and discrimination by becoming police officers. It is streaming on Netflix
Oscar-winning actors Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch star in The Roses. The film follows a married couple, played by Cumberbatch and Colman, whose once-passionate relationship turns into a fierce rivalry during their divorce. It is streaming on JioHotstar
Dining With The Kapoors is a documentary series that celebrates 100 years of Raj Kapoor's legacy. Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor, along with other members. It is streaming on Netflix
The Bengal Files combines emotional storytelling with hard-hitting realism, backed by strong performances and compelling research. It is streaming on ZEE5
Jurassic World: Chaos Theory is an animated science fiction series that follows the story of six teenagers who survived Jurassic World and have grown up to become adults. Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 4 is streaming on Netflix
