Freedom At Midnight Season 2 OTT Release: Here's Everything To Know About The Patriotic Series

Freedom at Midnight is a historical series featuring Sidhant Gupta as Jawaharlal Nehru, Chirag Vohra as Mahatma Gandhi, and Rajendra Chawla as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in the lead roles. Freedom at Midnight Season 2 is set to be released on SonyLIV, starting from January 6, 2026. The series is based on themes of India's struggle for independence, the tragic Partition into India & Pakistan, political power struggles, and the clash of ideologies (Gandhi, Nehru, Patel, Jinnah).

About Freedom at Midnight

The series is set between August 1946 and January 1948 and explores India's final journey toward independence. It focuses on the events surrounding the growing rift between Mahatma Gandhi and Muhammad Ali Jinnah, particularly Jinnah's demand for a separate nation, Pakistan. The series also highlights Mahatma Gandhi's appeal to Sardar Patel in response to Jinnah's demand.

Loved the trailer for "Freedom at Midnight" S2.



Gets much more intriguing on the partition bit and how cities/states got divided. pic.twitter.com/pLgh2MgRO7 — Shilpak. (@ugach_kahitarii) December 16, 2025

Cast

The cast of the series includes Sidhant Gupta as Jawaharlal Nehru, Rajendra Chawla as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Chirag Vohra as Mahatma Gandhi, Luke McGibney as Lord Louis Mountbatten, Cordelia Bugeja as Edwina Mountbatten, Malishka Mendonsa as Sarojini Naidu, Arif Zakaria as Mohammad Ali Jinnah, Ira Dubey as Fatima Jinnah, and Rajesh Kumar as Liaquat Ali Khan, among others.

All about Freedom at Midnight season 2

The historical series is created by Nikkhil Advani is based on Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins' best-selling novel of the same name. It is written by Abhinandan Gupta, Gundeep Kaur, Adwitiya Kareng Das, Ethan Taylor, Revanta Sarabhai, and Divya Nidhi Sharma.

It is directed by Nikkhil Advani. It is produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani. Malay Prakash has done the cinematography and Shweta Venkat has edited the series.