 Emily In Paris Season 5 Review: Lily Collins & Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu's Series Brings Rome, Romance And The Return Of Familiar Parisian Chaos
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentEmily In Paris Season 5 Review: Lily Collins & Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu's Series Brings Rome, Romance And The Return Of Familiar Parisian Chaos

Emily In Paris Season 5 Review: Lily Collins & Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu's Series Brings Rome, Romance And The Return Of Familiar Parisian Chaos

Season 5 of Emily in Paris is best understood through its own metaphor: the tourist braid. You know it is not a great idea, but it is fun, and while you are in it, you surrender happily

Aman JainUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 07:24 PM IST
article-image
Emily In Paris Season 5 Review: Lily Collins & Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu's Series Brings Rome, Romance And The Return Of Familiar Parisian Chaos |

Title: Emily In Paris: Season 5

Director: Andrew Fleming

Cast: Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Couery

Where: Netflix

FPJ Shorts
Global Sports Pickleball Kicks Off Season 2 Of Pro & Challenger League With A Spectacular Grand Opening Ceremony In Mumbai
Global Sports Pickleball Kicks Off Season 2 Of Pro & Challenger League With A Spectacular Grand Opening Ceremony In Mumbai
'Do Kaan Ke Neeche Lagao Unke...': Jai Ho Actress Sana Khan Reacts Furiously To Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's Hijab Controversy - Watch Video
'Do Kaan Ke Neeche Lagao Unke...': Jai Ho Actress Sana Khan Reacts Furiously To Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's Hijab Controversy - Watch Video
Maharashtra FDA Faces Acute Staff Shortage Amid Pakistan-Made Cosmetic Scare, Manpower Crisis Flagged In Assembly
Maharashtra FDA Faces Acute Staff Shortage Amid Pakistan-Made Cosmetic Scare, Manpower Crisis Flagged In Assembly
Ahead of BMC Polls 2026, BJP MLA Ram Kadam Cuts Hair After 4 Years As 'Water Problem Of Ghatkopar, Vikhroli Is Resolved'
Ahead of BMC Polls 2026, BJP MLA Ram Kadam Cuts Hair After 4 Years As 'Water Problem Of Ghatkopar, Vikhroli Is Resolved'

Rating: 3 Stars

At the very onset of Emily in Paris Season 5, a deceptively simple question lingers: what matters more, business or the life you want to live? That line becomes the season’s north star, even as the show promptly ignores it in favour of fabulous distractions. For its first four episodes, the series relocates to Rome, where Emily and company chase brand pitches with the same fervour they chase postcard moments, aimless meanderings, and improbable romances. In Rome, they do as the Romans do, or at least as Netflix imagines Romans might do, and what happens there is conveniently left behind once the plot shifts back to Paris.

Season 5 knows exactly what it is and what it is not. It is not realism, nor cultural anthropology, nor a serious meditation on labour under late capitalism. It is escapism polished to a blinding sheen. The writing leans into that self-awareness, offering a season that feels lighter, breezier, and oddly reflective beneath the froth. Like a holiday fling, the pleasure lies in the moment, not the memory. You binge, you smile, you judge, and you keep watching, fully aware that this indulgence will leave no lasting nutritional value.

Read Also
Avatar: Fire and Ash Review -- James Cameron's Epic Burns Bright, But Not Without Scorch Marks
article-image

Actors’ Performance

Lily Collins plays Emily with a slightly tempered exuberance this time. Her Roman avatar is calmer, warmer, and marginally more self-aware, a subtle but welcome shift from the chaos merchant of earlier seasons. Ashley Park continues to be the show’s emotional and comic backbone, her timing sharp enough to cut through even the fluffiest scenes. Mindy’s arc flirts with romance and reinvention, sometimes convincingly, sometimes not, but Park’s charisma rarely falters.

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu once again steals scenes with elegant cynicism and authority. Sylvie remains the series’ most fully realised adult, glamorous, flawed, and refreshingly uninterested in moral approval. The men orbiting Emily are charming enough, though some feel more like lifestyle accessories than characters, designed to embody moods rather than inner lives.

Read Also
Single Papa Review: Kunal Kemmu Shines In This Breezy, Big-Hearted Take On Single Parenting
article-image

Music and Aesthetics

Visually, the show remains a triumph of surface pleasures. Rome is rendered as a postcard come alive, all honeyed light and grand architecture, before Paris returns with its cooler, tailored chic. Costumes do much of the storytelling, contrasting holiday abandon with corporate polish. The music underscores this tonal shift, with occasional melancholic notes breaking through the glitter, suggesting emotions the script is often too polite to confront directly.

Read Also
Saali Mohabbat Review: Radhika Apte Retains Her Superstar Shine As Others Trail Behind In This...
article-image

FPJ Verdict

Overall, Season 5 of Emily in Paris is best understood through its own metaphor: the tourist braid. You know it is not a great idea, but it is fun, and while you are in it, you surrender happily. Once it ends, you may want to wash it out of your system, but you will probably book the next appointment anyway. Flawed, frivolous, and faintly hollow, the season still succeeds at what it has always done best. It distracts, delights, and reminds us that sometimes, guilty pleasures survive precisely because they ask so little of us.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Do Kaan Ke Neeche Lagao Unke...': Jai Ho Actress Sana Khan Reacts Furiously To Bihar CM Nitish...

'Do Kaan Ke Neeche Lagao Unke...': Jai Ho Actress Sana Khan Reacts Furiously To Bihar CM Nitish...

Emily In Paris Season 5 Review: Lily Collins & Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu's Series Brings Rome,...

Emily In Paris Season 5 Review: Lily Collins & Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu's Series Brings Rome,...

Emily In Paris Season 5 X (Twitter) Review: 'Utter Crap', 'Ruined'; Lily Collins Starrer Fails To...

Emily In Paris Season 5 X (Twitter) Review: 'Utter Crap', 'Ruined'; Lily Collins Starrer Fails To...

Freedom At Midnight Season 2 OTT Release: Here's Everything To Know About The Patriotic Series

Freedom At Midnight Season 2 OTT Release: Here's Everything To Know About The Patriotic Series

'Sabki Bolti Bandh': Bigg Boss 19 Fame Tanya Mittal's 'Lift In Kitchen' Claim Is Real; Her Mother...

'Sabki Bolti Bandh': Bigg Boss 19 Fame Tanya Mittal's 'Lift In Kitchen' Claim Is Real; Her Mother...