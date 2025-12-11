Single Papa Review: Kunal Kemmu Shines In This Breezy, Big-Hearted Take On Single Parenting |

Title: Single Papa

Directors: Shashank Kaithan and Hitesh Kewalya

Cast: Kunal Kemmu, Prajakta Koli, Manoj Pahwa, Neha Dhupia, Ayesha Raza Mishra, Ankur Rathee, Isha Talwar, Dayanand Shetty, Hami Ali, and Suhail Nayyar

Where: Netflix

Rating: 3.5 Stars

Single Papa is a six-episode dramedy that treats single parenting with the same gravity one might reserve for choosing between pav bhaji and misal for dinner. Directed by Shashank Khaitan and Hitesh Kewalya, the series follows newly divorced Gaurav Gehlot, played by Kunal Kemmu, who is cheerfully reclaiming his bachelorhood until fate gifts him a baby abandoned in the back seat of his car. Instead of raising sensible questions like “Whose child is this?” or “Is this even legal to abandon?”, the narrative joyfully vaults into a universe where Gaurav decides to raise the infant himself, much to his family's horror and disbelief.

The result is a warm, pleasantly chaotic, sometimes melancholic, sometimes hopeful ride that draws its charm from the age-old revelation that single dads, like the rest of us, learn on the job. The writing never leans too hard into preachiness, though the show gently reminds us that parenting is not a one-person sport and that biology is hardly the only glue that binds a family. The series brims with staples of a classic masala entertainer, and while some of the story turns feel a little too convenient, the show remains engaging, affectionate and sincere.

Actors’ Performance

Kunal Kemmu slips into the role of Gaurav with disarming ease, oscillating between clueless man-child and unexpectedly tender caregiver. The rest of the cast are a riot in their own right. Prajakta Koli, as Gaurav’s sister Namrata, delivers that exasperated sibling energy with impeccable timing. Manoj Pahwa and Ayesha Raza Mishra make for a believable parental duo, forever torn between frustration and affection as they watch their son dive headfirst into fatherhood.

Neha Dhupia goes full throttle as Mrs Nehra, the formidable, rules-obsessed authority figure who would probably issue parking tickets in her sleep. Dayanand Shetty is a delightful revelation as Manny Parbat Singh, the gentle giant who softens the room every time he appears. Suhail Nayyar’s Pawan and Ankur Rathee’s Goldie both add texture and humour, rounding off a cast that seems to be genuinely enjoying itself.

Aesthetics

Single Papa sparkles with bright colours, polished sets and camera work that flatter its every mood. The production design leans into a cheerful urban palette that suits the story’s tone. Nothing feels gloomy even when the characters do. The music is pleasant, the pacing zippy, and the visual energy never dips. The series clearly knows it wants to be a feel-good watch, and it commits to that identity with full sincerity.

FPJ Verdict

Single Papa is not groundbreaking, but it is undoubtedly heartwarming. It offers a fresh Indian twist on single-parenting stories, blending melodrama with humour and emotion in equal measure. The writing occasionally wanders into cliché territory, yet the sincerity of its performances and the warmth of its message keep it afloat. It is the kind of show you watch with a smile, knowing it will not change your life but will certainly brighten your evening. A wholesome, entertaining weekend binge.