Christmas Karma Review: Kunal Nayyar, Danny Dyer & Eva Longoria’s Film Is A Carol Reborn With Colour And Chaos, But Not Consistently

Title: Christmas Karma

Director: Gurinder Chadha

Cast: Kunal Nayyar, Danny Dyer, Eva Longoria, Billy Porter, Boy George

Where: In theatres near you

Rating: 3 Stars

This film is the cinematic equivalent of a Christmas hamper packed by multiple relatives: some gifts thoughtful, others questionable, but undeniably assembled with affection. Gurinder Chadha’s reworking of Dickens is both wildly ambitious and unmistakably personal, blending diaspora memory with festive mythology. The film reimagines Scrooge as Eshaan Sood, a man forged by displacement from Uganda and hardened by the small cruelties of immigrant survival. This emotional foundation gives the film unexpected depth, even as Chadha piles on spectacle with the gusto of a child decorating a tree for the first time.

The opening stretch is disorienting in a playful, bordering on chaotic way. Between irrepressible visual flourishes, musical detours and an onslaught of seasonal kitsch, the film takes a while to find its footing. Yet once the narrative settles, a more contemplative rhythm emerges. Beneath the glitter and good humour lies a film earnestly wrestling with belonging, grief, cultural inheritance and the universal yearning for forgiveness. Chadha’s London is intentionally heightened, a candy-coloured fantasia where pain and celebration sit side by side, and where the familiar Dickensian journey becomes a vessel for contemporary anxieties.

The result is uneven but intriguing: a film that sometimes overshoots in its pursuit of joy, yet manages to craft an identity distinct from the countless Christmas Carol adaptations cluttering the cultural attic.

Actors’ Performance

Kunal Nayyar’s portrayal of Sood anchors the film. While some may find him stiff, some may find him commanding and finely calibrated, and the truth lies somewhere in between: his performance is alternately mannered and moving, with flashes of emotional intelligence that deepen the character’s arc.

The trio of spirits, Eva Longoria, Billy Porter and Boy George, brings an eccentric theatricality that may puzzle purists but undeniably keeps the film lively. Danny Dyer offers an affable turn as the good-natured cabbie, providing warmth whenever the plot veers toward indulgence. The British-Asian supporting cast brightens the film considerably, adding texture and grounding the story in lived experience.

Music and Aesthetics

Visually, the film oscillates between exuberant charm and conspicuous strain. The colour palette is joyous, but the effects occasionally betray their budget. Chadha’s fondness for flamboyance is evident in the lavish costumes, vivid sets and unabashed references to pop culture, pantomime and Bollywood. The music, however, remains divisive. Some songs feel spirited but interruptive, while others enrich the emotional landscape. The Bhangra-infused sequences burst with cultural pride, and the Desi rendition of “Last Christmas” leaves a lingering warmth. Yet the soundtrack as a whole never quite achieves the sweep the film aspires to.

FPJ Verdict

Overall, this film is a heartfelt, imperfect, culturally rich festive drama that is far from flawless, yet it is fearless in its intent. It overreaches, dazzles, falters, and gets back up again, much like the immigrant story at its core. For some viewers, the chaos will be a deterrent; for others, it will feel like home. The film’s heart is unmistakably in the right place, and its cultural resonance gives it a freshness that its more uneven elements cannot entirely dim.