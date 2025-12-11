Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 11: Abir Secretly Visiting Kiara Creates Chaos In Poddar House

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai | Star Plus

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 11: Today's episode begins with Armaan and Abhira sharing a heartfelt moment amid the ongoing chaos in the house. Abhira urges Armaan to give her brother Abir another chance, but Armaan refuses, telling her not to bring up the topic repeatedly and not to push Kiara into marrying Abir.

Abhira then questions how Armaan can judge Abir when he himself has raised Maira alone for seven years. Armaan insists that their personal lives should remain separate from Abir and Kiara's situation. He apologises for hurting Kiara but admits he cannot trust Abir when it comes to his sister.

Meanwhile, Abir secretly enters Kiara's room to leave her medicines. There, he realises she still misses him. He picks up a guitar and softly sings Te Amo as she sleeps.

Elsewhere, Maira convinces Armaan to talk to her mother by beating him in a game. Abhira tries to lift everyone's spirits, but the family remains tense about Kiara's pregnancy news becoming public.

Later, Kiara finds the medicines and asks Tanya if she brought them. Suspicious, Kiara wonders whether Abir sneaked in to deliver them. As the two talk, Kiara’s mother overhears and becomes furious.

The episode ends with Manisha accusing Abhira of showing "fake concern" and warning her to keep Abir away from Kiara. She even suspects Abhira of helping Abir get inside the house. A hurt Abhira breaks down, while Armaan steps in to defend her. Despite Armaan’s efforts, the family refuses to believe Abhira. Hearing the argument, Madhav calls Abir and scolds him for leaving his sister in trouble after attempting to meet Kiara.

The promo shows Armaan apologising to Abhira and wondering how they can bring Abir and Kiara together. Meanwhile, Kiara leaves the house after Manisha blames the unborn child for the familys misfortunes.