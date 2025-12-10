Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 10: Poddar Family Turns Against Abhira As She Tries To Unite Kiara & Abir

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai | Star Plus

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 10: Today's episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Wednesday) begins with Abhira receiving a call from her house. When she goes to see her brother Abir, she discovers that he is preparing things for his upcoming baby with Kiara. The effort leaves his hands bleeding, but Abir insists that his only concern is giving his baby a future where it has everything without having to ask for it.

Meanwhile, as Manisha tries to persuade her daughter Kiara, to marry a man willing to accept her and her baby, Abhira interrupts, saying that the baby already has a worthy father. She urges Manisha to let Kiara make her own decision. Manisha responds that she will never accept Abir as her son-in-law and claims that Kiara has no objection; otherwise, she would have spoken up.

Abhira realizes that Kiara is not ready to marry an unknown man, yet she does not want to go against her family. Therefore, Abhira decides to take matters into her own hands.

Manisha threatens Kiara, insisting she say yes to the man visiting her, or else she will face severe consequences. When the groom and his family arrive, everyone is shocked by Kiara’s age. Manisha and the groom’s family agree to the marriage, but Kiara, worried, asks her brother Armaan to stop it.

At that moment, Abhira arrives with a dhol, announcing that Kiara will marry her true love, Abir. She explains that Abir is a good person who will give all his love to Kiara and the baby. She applies the tilak on Kiara and welcomes her to the family, leaving the Poddar family stunned.

The groom’s family confronts Abhira and Kiara, calling them "do kauri." Abhira responds, saying that despite their combined age of around 150 years, they lack maturity. She criticizes them for agreeing to marry someone the age of their own daughter.

This angers Armaan, leading to a verbal quarrel. Abhira informs the family that Kiara is not ready to marry Abir because she fears splitting the family. Armaan, however, believes Kiara could have handled it more gracefully instead of causing a scene in front of strangers.

As Abhira continues defending her brother’s side, Dadi Sa scolds her for creating the drama. The entire family turns against Kiara, who refuses to speak for herself.

The episode ends with Armaan trying to console Abhira, but Dadi Sa refuses to support her, leaving Abhira heartbroken. Maira comes to comfort her mother and urges her not to give up.

The promo shows Armaan pleading with Abhira to remain persistent in reuniting Abir and Kiara. Later, it shows Abir visiting Kiara at night, leaving the family blaming Abhira for the situation.