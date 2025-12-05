 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 5: Abhira & Armaan Try To Find Who's Pregnant In Poddar House
In today’s episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Dadi Sa returns to the Poddar house, bringing joy to the family as they celebrate with a 5000-episode cake. Meanwhile, a mysterious positive pregnancy test creates confusion between Abhira and Armaan, leading them on a search to find out who in the family is expecting.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 04:48 PM IST
article-image
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai | Star Plus

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 5: Today's episode begins with Dadi Sa announcing that she is returning to the Poddar house. Her decision brings smiles to everyone's faces, and the Poddar family gathers for a group photo. They then cut a 5000-episode celebration cake, marking the happiness of the family being reunited.

Later, the entire family celebrates with a dance performance. As Dadi Sa enters the house, Vidya offers her medicines. However, Dadi Sa refuses to speak to Vidya and walks inside.

As Abhira becomes tense about the situation, Armaan reassures her that things will slowly return to normal.

Soon after, Maira adorably complains to her mother, Abhira, for making her score a 'D-' on her assignment, since Abhira helped her with it. When Abhira asks her not to tell Armaan, Maira bargains that Abhira must also hide her next mistake from him. While searching for Maira's toys, Abhira finds a pregnancy test strip showing a positive result and wonders who in the house might be pregnant. Meanwhile, Armaan finds pregnancy tablets in Abhira's purse and assumes that she might be pregnant.

Realising that Armaan also knows about Maira’s 'D-' grade and is mixing it up with the pregnancy confusion, Abhira clarifies that she is not pregnant. Curious to know who is, they suspect Tanya, but Kajal later reveals that she is not pregnant either. When Manisha jokingly suggests she might be the one, Abhira and Armaan start thinking Chachi Sa could be pregnant.

The episode ends with the upcoming promo, where Armaan seemingly learns about Kiara's pregnancy. The promo then shows him slapping Abir for putting her in this situation, followed by Abhira saying, "Mere bhai pe haath utha ke tumne accha nahi kiya, Armaan (sic)."

