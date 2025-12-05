Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 1 Early Trends: Ranveer Singh's Film Crosses 10Cr Mark, Aims For 15Cr

Dhurandhar | Instagram

Dhurandhar happens to be the longest Bollywood film in 17 years, with a runtime of 3 hours, 34 minutes and 1 second. The film is expected to perform strongly at the box office, especially after its trailer generated significant hype among viewers. Will Dhurandhar cross the Rs. 20 crore mark on its opening day? Let's take a look at the early Day 1 box-office trends.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 1 (Early Trends)

As per Sacnilk's report, Dhurandhar has grossed Rs. 10.78 crore at the box office on Day 1 as of 5 pm. There has been significant rise in the footfalls as the day progresses. The movie is expected to witness even higher occupancy during the evening and night shows, which could further boost its box-office collections. As per the speculations, Dhurandhar is expected to earn around Rs. 15 to 20 crore on Day 1. Let us further wait for the day to end to see the final report.

Dhurandhar Budget

As per Sacnilk's reports, Dhurandhar is made on a budget of Rs. 220 crore, including marketing costs. The makers are planning to recover half of the invested amount through non-theatrical revenues, including digital, satellite and music rights. The other half of the spent money is expect to be recovered by the box office collection.

Dhurandhar: Fans Review

After watching the film, a user wrote, "Dhurandhar Review –First half was slow and boring. I was tweeting during that time. 😭Interval is well built. But Real cooking starts in 2nd half. Too many intense moments & twists and turns throughout the 2nd half. It went by in a blink (sic)." Another reviewed saying, "DHURANDHAR is a well-made, ambitious big-screen experience with top-notch craft and memorable moment (sic)."

Dhurandhar Review –



First half was slow and boring. I was tweeting during that time. 😭



Interval is well built. But Real cooking starts in 2nd half. Too many intense moments & twists and turns throughout the 2nd half. It went by in a blink.



Akshay Khanna cooked like a GOAT. 🥶 pic.twitter.com/xRtOVjTLQZ — Selfless⁴⁵ (@SelflessCricket) December 5, 2025

#Dhurandhar – Review



Dhurandhar opens on a shaky note, and the first half unfortunately never finds its footing. The dialogues land in fragments, often feeling disconnected and poorly timed. There is very little coherence in the storytelling, 1/n pic.twitter.com/LZCMmjZlkj — Shaurya (@KissLay_Pandey1) December 5, 2025

Dhurandhar is currently available to stream in theaters. And, as per Economic Times, Ranveer Singh starrer film will be available to watch on Netflix after its theatrical run.