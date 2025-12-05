'Kya Log Hain...': Dhurandhar Casting Director Mukesh Chhabra Calls Out 'Unnecessary' Negative Reviews Of Ranveer Singh's Film

Photo Via YouTube

Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar hit theatres on Friday, December 5, receiving mixed audience responses. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film’s casting director Mukesh Chhabra criticized the 'unnecessary' negative reviews, indirectly addressing social media users who questioned the lack of heavy promotions and the cancellation of Thursday's press screening, dismissing claims that the film was average as the reason behind it.

On Friday, Mukesh took to his official X handle (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote, "How amazingly it has turned out. I’ve been reading so many unnecessary negative reviews, and honestly, it’s very funny. I was there as one of the HODs of the film. They even had to cancel the cast and crew screening because of a technical glitch. Kya log hain… kisi ne film dekhi bhi nahi, but negativity ke liye ready hain. Haha."

He added, "Phaad degi box office! Can’t wait for the magic."

Yami Gautam Calls Out Toxic Paid Campaigns Against Dhurandhar

On Thursday, Yami Gautam penned a detailed note urging her film industry colleagues to end the culture of creating 'hype' through marketing tactics, while also criticising extortion-like practices and paid negativity ahead of Dhurandhar, directed by her husband, Aditya Dhar.

The actress said, "There is something I have been wanting to express for a really long time. I feel today is that day, and I must. This so-called trend of giving money in the guise of marketing a film to ensure good 'hype' for that film, or else 'they' will continuously write negative things (even before the film is released) until you pay 'them' money, feels like nothing but extortion."

Futher, Yami also praised the South Indian film industry, where no one would dare employ such tactics.

Apart from Ranveer, the film also features Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi, among others.