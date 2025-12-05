Dhurandhar Review: Ranveer Singh & Sara Arjun's Actioner Is A Semi Dragfest In The Name Of Patriotism (TILL INTERVAL)

Dhurandhar Review | FPJ

Director: Aditya Dhar

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal

Where: In theatres

Rating: 2.5*

Dhurandhar Review: Even though Ranveer Singh has always proved his versatility with varied roles, Dhurandhar is possibly the first time he is seen as an out-and-out actioner. Will he be able to reclaim his superstar status with this film, or will it make him 'apologise' to the box-office, let's find out!

The film starts off with a verse from the holy Bhagavad Gita. This is followed by the film being divided into many chapters. Till the interval, there were a total of 5 chapters. The film shows the hijacking of the Indian Airlines flight at Kandahar. This then paves the way for the introduction of various characters of the film, primarily R. Madhavan as Ajay Sanyal, Chief of IB, Akshaye Khanna as Rehman Dakait, Sanjay Dutt as SP Chaudhary Aslam and Arjun Rampal as Major Iqbal.

Amid all of them, exists Ranveer Singh in the role of Hamza Ali Mazhaari (till interval), who is presently in Pakistan on a mission. His background is only seen in flashes. His story so far is half-baked. In what way he becomes successful in his mission is what forms the rest of the film. Till intermission, the film is all about gory merciless bloodshed, cuss words and romance (in that order).

Dhurandhar Review: Actors' performance

It's a no-brainer that Dhurandhar is an out-and-out Ranveer Singh film, who excels in the titular role. For a man who has always tried to push the envelope, he is yet again seen doing the same with this film. Even though the film’s length plays the villain, Ranveer still succeeds in playing the hero!

Character of Sara Arjun (who plays Ranveer’s on-screen ladylove) seems a bit thrust in the name of a love angle. Because of limited screentime, her full potential as an actress remains to be explored.

The film also stars silver screen’s 'Dhurandhars' viz., Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan and Arjun Rampal. As for Sanjay Dutt, he continues to be the ‘Deadly Dutt’. There is never a moment wherein his performance makes the audience say, ‘Dutt teri ki’! The dependable Akshaye Khanna yet again pulls out a smooth slayer performance. Even if this film may not count as one of his career best, he surely leaves a chilling impact with his role.

After De De Pyaar De 2, R. Madhavan strikes again! The effortlessness with which he plays the role of the IB officer is truly commendable. It's nice to see Arjun Rampal back on the silver screen. Just like a tiger never changes its stripes, Arjun too does not change his quest for perfection with this film as well.

Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar (who has also written the film), not just boasts of being one of Bollywood’s lengthiest films, it also drags at a whole bunch of places. The film, which has been ‘inspired by true incredible events’, should have surely cut down on many scenes. The first half so far is nothing less than a drag-fest.

The film’s action has been choreographed by Aejaz Gulab, Sea Young Oh, Yannik Ben and Ramazan Bulut. Even though it's a hardcore action film, certain action scenes in the film make it difficult to even digest. But, those who love action, this film is a fest and a feast!

The film’s cinematography (Vishal Nowlakha) is topnotch. Film’s editing (Shivkumar V Panicker), serves as a merciless test of the patience of the audiences. This mercilessness should have been shown during the film’s editing by chopping off a whole bunch of not-so-relevant scenes.

The film’s music (Shashwat Sachdev) is decent. Full points to the film's background music which rises its hood as a King Cobra! Special mention to the art department for having recreating Pakistan.

Dhurandhar Review: FPJ Verdict

Till the interval, the film is a semi-dragfest. Those who love action will surely find the film appealing. Wait for our full review post the interval.