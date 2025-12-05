 Pakistani Influencer Pyari Maryam Dies After Childbirth: Family Shares Update On Newborn Twins
Pakistani influencer Pyari Maryam was cherished by many across social media for her warm and gentle personality. Tragically, she passed away on December 4 while giving birth to her twin babies. Her loss has deeply saddened her family, friends, and the online community, who admired her.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 09:39 AM IST
article-image
Pyari Maryam | Instagram

Pakistani social media influencer Pyari Maryam tragically passed away shortly after giving birth to her child on December 4, 2025. The heartbreaking news was shared through her official social media accounts and reported by Samaa TV.

Her husband, Ahsan Ali, confirmed her passing and requested prayers for mercy, forgiveness, and strength for their family during this devastating time. According to reports, Maryam’s health suddenly worsened, and she was rushed to the hospital, where medical teams made every effort to save her but were unable to do so.

Pyari Mariyam

Pyari Mariyam | Instagram

Maryam’s untimely loss has left her loved ones, followers, and the wider online community in deep sorrow. May her soul rest in peace, and may her family find strength during this profoundly difficult moment.

