Pakistani Influencer Pyari Maryam Dies After Childbirth: Family Shares Update On Newborn Twins

Pyari Maryam | Instagram

Pakistani social media influencer Pyari Maryam tragically passed away shortly after giving birth to her child on December 4, 2025. The heartbreaking news was shared through her official social media accounts and reported by Samaa TV.

Her husband, Ahsan Ali, confirmed her passing and requested prayers for mercy, forgiveness, and strength for their family during this devastating time. According to reports, Maryam’s health suddenly worsened, and she was rushed to the hospital, where medical teams made every effort to save her but were unable to do so.

Pyari Mariyam | Instagram

Maryam’s untimely loss has left her loved ones, followers, and the wider online community in deep sorrow. May her soul rest in peace, and may her family find strength during this profoundly difficult moment.