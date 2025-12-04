 'Thank You Universe': Celina Jaitly Finds New Hope As High Court Directs MEA To Help Actress Contact Detained Brother In UAE
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Thank You Universe': Celina Jaitly Finds New Hope As High Court Directs MEA To Help Actress Contact Detained Brother In UAE

'Thank You Universe': Celina Jaitly Finds New Hope As High Court Directs MEA To Help Actress Contact Detained Brother In UAE

Actress Celina Jaitly expressed hope after the Delhi High Court directed the MEA to help her contact her brother, Maj (Retd) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly, detained in the UAE since September 2024. She wrote, "Today, Hope Was Placed on Record (sic)." She further thanked the court and ASG Chetan Sharma for their support.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 09:35 PM IST
article-image
Celina Jaitly | Instagram

Today, Hope was placed on record," said actress Celina Jaitly in her recent social media post. Celina expressed renewed hope for her brother, an Indian Army officer, who has been detained in the UAE since last September. The actress penned an emotional note after the Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the MEA (Ministry of External Affairs) to assist her in establishing contact with her brother.

Celina wrote, "Ma & Pa.. I am doing my best ! I Haven’t Spoken to Vikrant in 15 Months. Today, Hope Was Placed on Record.. Thank you Universe !! (sic)" She continued, "My petition seeking access to and legal representation for my brother, Maj (Retd) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly, who has been abducted and detained in UAE since 6 Sep 2024, was heard by the Hon’ble Delhi High Court today (sic)."

The actress also shared that the MEA has filed a "status report" and appointed a Nodal Officer to help her communicate with Vikrant. In her heartfelt note, she emphasised that it has been 15 long months since she last spoke to her brother, while thanking Additional Solicitor General, Govt of India, Sr Adv Chetan Sharma and the court for their efforts.

"I’m grateful to Ld. ASG, and the Court and the who recognised my suffering and acknowledged our famils's 4 generations of contributions to the Indian armed forces (sic)," said Celina.

FPJ Shorts
'Thank You Universe': Celina Jaitly Finds New Hope As High Court Directs MEA To Help Actress Contact Detained Brother In UAE
'Thank You Universe': Celina Jaitly Finds New Hope As High Court Directs MEA To Help Actress Contact Detained Brother In UAE
PM Modi–Putin Private Dinner: From Mughlai Spreads To Kashmiri Classics, Here’s What the Russian Prez Was Served During Previous Visits
PM Modi–Putin Private Dinner: From Mughlai Spreads To Kashmiri Classics, Here’s What the Russian Prez Was Served During Previous Visits
Mumbaikars Back Infra Growth But Seek Transparency In BMC Governance: BJP MLA Ameet Satam
Mumbaikars Back Infra Growth But Seek Transparency In BMC Governance: BJP MLA Ameet Satam
National Award For Empowerment Of Persons With Disabilities 2025: Mumbai’s Audiologist Devangi Dalal Honoured By President Droupadi Murmu | VIDEO
National Award For Empowerment Of Persons With Disabilities 2025: Mumbai’s Audiologist Devangi Dalal Honoured By President Droupadi Murmu | VIDEO

Sharing a family picture on social media, Celina wrote that the next court date is now on December 23 and she is hopeful for that day to come.

Celina Jaitly’s brother, Maj (Retd) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly, had been residing in the UAE since 2016, according to PTI. During his time there, he was employed with the MATITI Group, a company involved in trading, consultancy, and risk management services. Known for his professional expertise and disciplined approach, Vikrant had been living and working in the Gulf while maintaining close ties with his family in India. His sudden detention in September 2024 came as a shock to the family, leaving them in distress for over a year. Celina has been actively seeking legal and diplomatic intervention to ensure she can communicate with her brother and provide the support he needs during this difficult time.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Thank You Universe': Celina Jaitly Finds New Hope As High Court Directs MEA To Help Actress Contact...

'Thank You Universe': Celina Jaitly Finds New Hope As High Court Directs MEA To Help Actress Contact...

TRP Week 47: Laughter Chefs 3 Climbs The Chart While Anupamaa & Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2...

TRP Week 47: Laughter Chefs 3 Climbs The Chart While Anupamaa & Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2...

Diés Iraé OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Pranav Mohanlal's Malayalam Film Online?

Diés Iraé OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Pranav Mohanlal's Malayalam Film Online?

SRK's Son Aryan Khan Flips Middle Finger In Bengaluru Pub With Controversial Friends, Netizens Ask...

SRK's Son Aryan Khan Flips Middle Finger In Bengaluru Pub With Controversial Friends, Netizens Ask...

MP News: Actor Kartik Aryan In Gwalior For Sister's Wedding; Lights Up Haldi Ceremony With Dance --...

MP News: Actor Kartik Aryan In Gwalior For Sister's Wedding; Lights Up Haldi Ceremony With Dance --...