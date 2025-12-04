'Thank You Universe': Celina Jaitly Finds New Hope As High Court Directs MEA To Help Actress Contact Detained Brother In UAE

Celina Jaitly | Instagram

Today, Hope was placed on record," said actress Celina Jaitly in her recent social media post. Celina expressed renewed hope for her brother, an Indian Army officer, who has been detained in the UAE since last September. The actress penned an emotional note after the Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the MEA (Ministry of External Affairs) to assist her in establishing contact with her brother.

Celina wrote, "Ma & Pa.. I am doing my best ! I Haven’t Spoken to Vikrant in 15 Months. Today, Hope Was Placed on Record.. Thank you Universe !! (sic)" She continued, "My petition seeking access to and legal representation for my brother, Maj (Retd) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly, who has been abducted and detained in UAE since 6 Sep 2024, was heard by the Hon’ble Delhi High Court today (sic)."

The actress also shared that the MEA has filed a "status report" and appointed a Nodal Officer to help her communicate with Vikrant. In her heartfelt note, she emphasised that it has been 15 long months since she last spoke to her brother, while thanking Additional Solicitor General, Govt of India, Sr Adv Chetan Sharma and the court for their efforts.

"I’m grateful to Ld. ASG, and the Court and the who recognised my suffering and acknowledged our famils's 4 generations of contributions to the Indian armed forces (sic)," said Celina.

Sharing a family picture on social media, Celina wrote that the next court date is now on December 23 and she is hopeful for that day to come.

Celina Jaitly’s brother, Maj (Retd) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly, had been residing in the UAE since 2016, according to PTI. During his time there, he was employed with the MATITI Group, a company involved in trading, consultancy, and risk management services. Known for his professional expertise and disciplined approach, Vikrant had been living and working in the Gulf while maintaining close ties with his family in India. His sudden detention in September 2024 came as a shock to the family, leaving them in distress for over a year. Celina has been actively seeking legal and diplomatic intervention to ensure she can communicate with her brother and provide the support he needs during this difficult time.