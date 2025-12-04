MP News: Actor Kartik Aryan In Gwalior For Sister's Wedding; Lights Up Haldi Ceremony With Dance -- WATCH | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has arrived in his hometown Gwalior to attend the wedding of his sister, Kritika Tiwari.

The haldi ceremony took place at the Usha Kiran Palace under tight security and complete privacy.

During the rituals, Kartik was seen dancing joyously with his sister and celebrating with family members.

The glimpses of the wedding ritual has also surfaced, filling the hearts of netizens.

FP Photo

The wedding is being kept fully private, with only close relatives and special guests attending.

Kartik also performed all duties of an elder brother and shared emotional moments with his family.

‘Tom and Jerry like bond’

Kartik Aaryan grew up in Gwalior and often visits the city. Despite his success in Bollywood, he remains connected to his hometown. He keeps on enjoying its street food and popular local spots very often.

In an interview in 2024, he had described his bond with his sister as a ‘Tom and Jerry’ relationship.

FP Photo

FP Photo

FP Photo

He shared that he was very mischievous in childhood, and on the other hand, his sister became very wise. He added that she is his best friend and someone he trusts the most.

On the work front, Kartik’s upcoming film is Tuu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tuu Meri, directed by Sameer Vidwans. It is set to release on December 25. The romantic comedy-drama also stars Ananya Panday in a lead role.