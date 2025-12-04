MP News: Constable Injured After 15 Miscreants Attacks Gwalior Police In Morena, Case Registered | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A police team from Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior was attacked in Morena on Wednesday for which 12 named and three unidentified accused were booked under several serious sections.

Following the incident, the Civil Lines Police Station registered a case late last night against the accused under several sections including, Section 307, obstruction of public servants, helping a person free, and robbery.

Constable injured

According to reports, a Gwalior Police constable was injured in the shooting. A joint team of Gwalior and Morena police arrived in the village to apprehend the accused.

However, due to the curfew-like situation in the village, the police returned empty-handed.

Police officials said that a joint search operation is underway to find the accused, and all will be arrested soon. Police deployment has been increased following the incident.

What actually happenned?

Late night on November 2, Ranveer Singh Gurjar, a resident of Kargawan village of Morena, lodged a complaint at Maharajpura police station in Gwalior.

In it, he had told that at around 8 pm, his brother-in-law Satendra called him and asked him to come near Virasat Hotel. When Ranveer Singh reached there, his nephew Shyam Gurjar was found drenched in blood.

Shyam told Ranveer that Haddu Gurjar, Bhura Gurjar, Arvind Gurjar, Ajit Gurjar and their associates had beaten him up over an old rivalry. They picked him up and threw him on the ground with the intention of killing him. Then Haddu picked up a heavy stone and hit him on the head.

In this case, Maharajpura police station had reached Janakpur village of Morena on Wednesday to arrest the accused of attempt to murder.

Here, as soon as they tried to catch the accused Haddu Gurjar and make him sit in the car, his companions attacked and freed Haddu.

Constable Anil Tomar was injured in the attack on the police party and a sudden firing took place, he got shot in his leg. The attackers freed the accused from police custody. The police party took the injured constable to Gwalior Apollo Hospital.

(Inputs from FP News Service)