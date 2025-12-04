MP News: High Court Grants Time To State, Centre To File Response On Bhopal | FP photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The High Court principal bench has granted time to the Union and state governments to file a reply to a PIL seeking additional compensation for a particular category of gas victims surviving with severe injuries.

A division bench of Chief Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva and Justice Vinay Saraf heard a petition filed by non-government organisations for direction to additional compensation for survivors with lasting severe injuries.

Additional Advocate General HS Ruprah said the court has granted time to the state and Union government to file a response to the PIL. The court has fixed the next hearing for January 19, 2026, he said.

The Bhopal Gas Peedith Mahila Purush Sangarsh Morcha, the Bhopal Gas Peedith Stationery Mahila Karamchari Sangh, the Bhopal Gas Peedith Nirashrit Pension Bhogi Sangharsh Morcha

the Bhopal Group For Information and Action have filed a petition claiming survivors with lasting, severe injuries and illnesses were wrongly classified under temporary disablement and minor injury, leaving them under-compensated for years. The court issued notices to the Union and state governments on the PIL on August 11.