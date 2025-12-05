MP Cabinet News: Congress Leader Intimidated Youth In Police Remand, Allege BJP MLAs; Govt Assures Probe | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs cornered the state government and accused two persons, including a Congress leader, of allegedly intimidating a youth in police remand in connection with an arson case in Katni district, during the winter session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Thursday.

Reacting to the allegations, the government said a probe will be ordered into the incident.

BJP MLAs Abhilash Pandey, Pranay Prabhat Pandey and Sandeep Jaiswal raised the matter through a call attention motion in the Assembly on Thursday. The legislators alleged that one Shubam Tripathi and his family members were booked under non-bailable sections for trying to set ablaze the house of Nazim Khan, in Housing Board Colony in Katni.

The MLAs claimed that only the name plate on the boundary was damaged and the fire was put out shortly. They also alleged that even though there was no loss of human life, incorrect sections were imposed on the accused.

Another BJP MLA Sanjay Pathak alleged that while Tripathi was in police remand, Khan and MP Youth Congress state secretary Divyanshu Mishra “intimidated him and take the name of big BJP leader”. “They told Tripathi that if does so, the case against him would be taken back. Else, he would have to go to jail,” he said.

“How could Mishra and Khan have questioned Tripathi during police remand,” Pathak added.

State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya assured that the alleged incident would be probed and the accused will not be spared.

State Minister Narendra Shivaji Patel said, “If any such incident has happened inside a police station, then strict action will be taken and a high-level probe will be conducted."

Referring to the arson case, he said that apart from Tripathi, three other youths were also named in the case and efforts are being made to nab them. After being arrested on August 20, 2025, Tripathi was presented in court and sent to police remand.