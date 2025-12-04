Indore News: 880 Candidates Apply For Phd Admissions At DAVV | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The registration process for PhD admissions at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has concluded, with a total of 880 candidates applying across two categories.

Of these, 700 candidates have applied under Non-DET category, while 180 candidates have registered for Doctoral Entrance Test (DET).

With registrations closed, the university has now shifted focus to preparations for the entrance examination scheduled on December 21. Examination centres will be set up at various departments located on the Takshashila campus. Officials have decided to conduct the exam across two centres.

RAC meeting after results

After the declaration of results, the university will hold a combined meeting of Research Advisory Committee (RAC) for both DET and Non-DET subjects to finalise admissions.

26 subjects receive applications under Non-DET

In the Non-DET category, applications were received across 26 subjects, with the highest numbers coming from Management and Commerce. A strong response was also recorded in English, Hindi, Geography, Physics, History, Journalism, and 18 other subjects. Admission in this category will be based on NET scores, with candidates required to have secured at least 50% in NET.

180 candidates apply in DET Category

Under the DET category, 13 engineering-related subjects received a total of 180 applications.

The PhD entrance examination has been scheduled for December 21, said Dr Ashesh Tiwari, PhD coordinator, DAVV.