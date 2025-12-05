 Indore News: Flights Cancelled, Passengers Stranded, Indigo Ops In Disarray For Second Day
With around 10 flights cancelled, IndiGo’s operations at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport remained in disarray for the second consecutive day on Thursday, leaving several passengers stranded for hours.

Friday, December 05, 2025, 12:22 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With around 10 flights cancelled, IndiGo’s operations at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport remained in disarray for the second consecutive day on Thursday, leaving several passengers stranded for hours. 

The cancelled flights included flights plying between Indore, Pune, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Goa, and Ahmedabad. Passengers were seen busy cancelling their bookings and mulling alternative travel options.

Many passengers also complained about flight fares skyrocketing. Flyers claimed that most flights to Delhi were booked completely, while air fares for Mumbai have increased almost fourfold. 

TK Jose, Managing Director of an Indore-based travel agency, said, “This has never happened before. IndiGo is facing a crew shortage and Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s (DGCA) new norms over flying hours for pilots is adding to the problem. This is leading to frequent flight cancellations.”

“Passengers who want to travel urgently are not finding other options. On Thursday evening, only two flights to Mumbai were available on the system. Fares for these flights are up to Rs 20,000. Whereas on regular days, a one-way ticket to Mumbai would cost around just Rs 5,000,” he added.

