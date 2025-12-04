Indore News: Need To Develop Beautiful Parks In City, Says Municipal Commissioner Dilipkumar Yadav |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While chairing a review meeting of the garden department at City Bus Office on Thursday, municipal commissioner Dilipkumar Yadav said that it’s crucial to develop attractive gardens and parks as it takes the beauty of the city to the next level.

The meeting was attended by additional commissioners Rohit Sissonia and Manoj Pathak, garden officer Shantilal Yadav, all garden supervisors, garden guards and other officials.

Addressing the officials, Yadav said that the garden department plays a crucial role in maintaining the city’s beauty. He directed supervisors and guards to work diligently on the upkeep and development of dividers, green belts, rotaries, squares and gardens across all wards. He stressed that the results of their work should be clearly visible in their designated areas.

The commissioner warned that any lack of interest or negligence in garden-related tasks would lead to immediate transfer to sanitation work instead.

During the meeting, garden supervisor Pawan Rathore was found absent without prior permission. As a disciplinary action, Yadav docked Rathore’s salary for 7 days.

Yadav further stated that a weekly review meeting of the Garden Department will be held. He instructed all supervisors and guards to work in coordination under zonal officers and prepare a power-point presentation with photographs showcasing completed development works and future action plans in their respective wards.

Strict instructions were also issued regarding immediate action against illegal constructions on green belts, dividers, and park areas. Action would be taken against officials responsible if they fail to act.

Yadav directed zonal officers to identify government-owned vacant land in each ward and prioritise greenery development and plantation. Such land should be fenced and developed as nurseries. He advised producing plant varieties suitable for changing weather conditions and requiring low maintenance, such as pentas, champa, hybrid species and other drought-tolerant plants.

He also instructed the department to reduce excessive soil usage on dividers to prevent dust and to explore alternatives to grass in medians and dividers for better visual appeal and sustainability.