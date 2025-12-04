MP News: Sandalwood Heist At Vidhan Sabha; One Tree Cut, Two Others Targeted |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Security at Vidhan Sabha came under scrutiny when miscreants entered the premises and felled a sandalwood tree, while attempting to cut two more.

Assembly staff discovered the damage on Thursday morning in the parking area and also saw marks on other trees, raising serious concern about safety in the heavily guarded complex.

Police are examining CCTV footage and questioning security personnel. ACP Manish Bhardwaj said a special team has been formed, and all people present inside the premises will be questioned as part of the probe.

Mafia active

The theft is part of a worrying trend. On November 17, a tree was stolen outside the DFO office at 74 Bungalow, a VVIP area, and five days ago, three trees were felled at GufaMandir in Koh-e-Fiza. Continuous incidents suggest an active sandalwood mafia in the city.