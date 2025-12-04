Bhopal News: Madhya Pradesh Stuck In Backwards Loop For 25 Years Under National Health Mission

Ambulance Overbilling; National Health Mission Directs CMHOs For Field Verification | National Health Mission

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh remains a “high focus” state under the National Health Mission (NHM) for 2025-26, a status that signifies priority attention due to weak public health indicators and fragile health infrastructure.

High focus states are typically those with high fertility and mortality rates and limited health services, demanding intensive monitoring and targeted intervention.

Madhya Pradesh has remained in this category from the early 2000s to now, largely due to its sizable population, socio-economic challenges and persistent gaps in health outcomes, especially high maternal and child mortality.

The classification is based on size, population, and indicators such as maternal and child mortality, which necessitate focused investment. Under this category, MP receives a greater share of funding for infrastructure development.

Amit Jain, additional director of NHM, said, “High focus states need special care so they are granted better funding from the central government. We get funding as per our need, depending on priorities. NHM's main focus areas is on better health services.

The state’s focus includes proposals for infrastructure development and staffing to strengthen its public health system. This includes plans for new medical colleges and upgrades to existing ones. Other health priorities for the state include improving medical education and ensuring availability of specialist doctors, nurses, and other staff.”