 Bhopal Power Cut December 5: Power To Remain Disrupted In SBI Colony, Ashirwad Colony, Chatrapati Colony & More Check Full List
Residents in several areas of Bhopal will face power cuts on December 5, 2025, due to departmental work. The electricity department has released a list of colonies where supply will remain off for a few hours. Residents are requested to take necessary precautions and stay prepared for the scheduled outages.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 08:37 PM IST
Bhopal Power Cut December 5: Power To Remain Disrupted In SBI Colony, Ashirwad Colony, Vidhya Nagar C Sector & More Check Full List | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Residents in several areas of Bhopal will face power cuts on December 5, 2025, due to departmental work.

The electricity department has released a list of colonies where the supply will remain off for a few hours.

People living in these areas are advised to plan their day accordingly.

Areas and Timings:

Areas: SBI colony, P&T officers colony, Ketki hostel, Char Imli, Forest colony, Upant Colony.

Time: 11:00 am to 16:00

Reason: Departmental work

Areas: Paraspar Reliance Rachna Trade, Aranyawali Housing, Bhumika Parisar, Chatrapati Colony, Sagar Garden (bungalow), Western Plaza, near Kali Mandir,

Time: 11:00 am to 13:00

Reason: Departmental work

Areas: Danish Hills-4 View , Ashirwad Colony , Golden Height , Banjari Basti, Kanaha Kunj , Dasahara Maidan , Etc.

Time: 10:00 am to 16:00

Reason: Departmental work

Areas: Vidhya Nagar C Sector, D Sector, Bharat Petroleum Colony, Kawadi, Croma, d-mart, Pacific Blue,indian Coffee House, Royal Enfield nearby area

Time: 10:00 am to 16:00

Reason: Departmental work

Areas: Vivekanand Nagar,Samanvay, Soniya Vihar, New Fort, New Fort Extension, Avantika Ph-3, Surendra Manik

Time: 12:00 to 14:00

Reason: Departmental work

Areas: Ganesh Mandir, Rajgaliya Colony, Chhola Vishram Ghat, Mechanical Mkt, Phoota makbara, Gour Mkt, Agrwal Dharamshala, Prem Kunti, Manohar Dairy, Ram Mandir Gurubaksh ki tallaiya

Time: 11:00 am to 15:00

Reason: Departmental work

