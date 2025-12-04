MP News: Man Throws Wife, 2-Year-Old Off Rooftop Over Suspicion In Gwalior; Both Critically Injured | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A man pushed his wife and 2-year-old daughter off the rooftop out of suspicion in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, as reported on Thursday.

The mother and daughter fell among the rocks and were seriously injured. They have been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

The incident occurred in Raipur Kala, Panihar police station area. After being discharged from the hospital, the injured woman went to the police station with her daughter and filed a complaint against her husband.

Accused arrested

Based on the woman's complaint, the police arrested the accused husband.

The victim was identified as 23-year-old Aarti Adivasi, a resident of Raipur Kala village, Panihar police station area, Gwalior Rural, was married to Shyam Adivasi three years ago.

Her husband had been suspicious of her ever since their marriage and would assault her under the influence of alcohol. Two years ago, Aarti gave birth to their daughter, Manvi.

Fed up with the constant beatings and harassment, Aarti moved to her parents' home five months ago. Due to this, her husband Shyam also came and started living at her parents' house.

On Thursday evening, Aarti, her mother Ramdevi, and sister Kajal were cleaning wheat on the rooftop. Shyam Adivasi was drinking alcohol on neighbour's rooftop.

Shortly after, he began abusing Aarti and her mother from the neighbour's rooftop while drunk. Tired of the constant abuse, Aarti, who was holding her two-year-old daughter, approached her husband to try to reason with him.

When Aarti went to Shyam, he began assaulting her, grabbed her by the neck, dragged her to the first-floor rooftop, and threw her and her innocent daughter down.

The rooftop from which the accused threw his wife and daughter was approximately 10 feet high.

There were stones lying below, and the woman and her daughter fell on the stones and were seriously injured. Her sister and mother, using an ambulance, admitted them to the trauma center of Jayarogya Hospital.

After reaching the police station, she filed a complaint against her husband. Acting immediately on her complaint, the police arrested her husband from his home.

Currently, the police have registered a case against him and have initiated further investigation.