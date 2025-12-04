International Cheetah Day: Here's To Know Some Of The Interesting Facts About Fastest Land Animal

By: Sunanda Singh | December 04, 2025

International Cheetah Day is dedicated to these incredible racing species holds roots to the Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF), and an American zoologist and researcher named Dr. Laurie Marker.

The day aims to raise awareness about the threat of extinction.

Their claws function like sprinting spikes, offering traction during rapid pursuits.

This coincides with the day for wildlife conservation. These global days are an opportunity for people to get closer to Mother Nature and protect other living beings from being harmed or endangered.

International Cheetah Day falls on December 4, and it aims to protect wildlife.

Their extended tail functions like a rudder, enabling them to swiftly shift direction at high velocities.

Their hearts, lungs, and nasal passages have grown larger to accommodate their vigorous sprints.

