 Fact Check: Was MS Dhoni Present During IND Vs SA 1st ODI In Ranchi? Ex-Captain's Photo At JSCA Stadium Goes Viral
Team India were in action at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi for the IND vs SA 1st ODI on Sunday. Virat Kohli marked the occasion with a century, couple of days after a dinner meeting with MS Dhoni. Dhoni personally drove his former vice-captain to the team hotel in his car. Pictures of the CSK legend at the JSCA Stadium have also since gone viral.

Updated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 09:24 AM IST
article-image

India bounced back from the disappointment of Test series with a win in the 1st ODI in Ranchi. The Men in Blue sealed a nervy 17-run win in their former captain MS Dhoni's home ground to go 1-0 ahead in the three game series. Virat Kohli marked the occasion with a stellar century, his 52nd in ODI cricket.

Since then, pictures of MS Dhoni at the JSCA Stadium have since gone viral on social media. In the said picture, Dhoni can be seen alongside wife Sakshi watching the action intently. Here's the viral photo:

Did MS Dhoni attend IND vs SA 1st ODI?

The photo in question is from an old game at the same venue. Dhoni had attended the 2023 Test match clash between India and New Zealand. BCCI had shared a video from that game, with the crowd naturally going berserk with their hero waving at them.

Dhoni is unlikely to escape the cameras should he have been present at the venue. He hosted the likes of Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rishabh Pant for a team dinner at his home before the game. As for attending the game, Dhoni is believed to have not attended the same.

