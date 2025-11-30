Sportvot x FPJ: 52nd Kumar/Kumari Gut Rajya Ajinkyapadh Nivad Chachni Kabaddi Spardha Delivers Thrilling Matches

The 52nd Kumar/Kumari Gut Rajya Ajinkyapadh Nivad Chachni Kabaddi Spardha continued in Pune from 25th to 29th November 2025, showcasing high-intensity clashes in the boys’ division as the tournament entered its semifinal and final stages.

Semi Final 1 in the first semifinal, Thane Gramin edged out Pune Gramin in a nail-biting contest, winning 37–35 and securing their place in the championship round.

Semi Final 2 – Main Time the second semifinal between Ahilyanagar and Parbhani ended in a thrilling 44–44 draw after full time, with both teams displaying exceptional skill and resilience.

Semi Final 2 – 5 v 5 Raid Decider with the scores tied, the match moved into a 5–5 raid tiebreaker where Ahilyanagar narrowly defeated Parbhani 7–6 to earn their spot in the final.

Final Match the title clash proved to be another intense battle, with Thane Gramin edging past Ahilyanagar 39–37 in a closely fought encounter to become the champions of the boys’ category.

Jeet Singh Saini from Thane Gramin was adjudged the Boys Player of the Day for his outstanding performance and crucial contributions to his team’s victory.