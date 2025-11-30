 IND vs SA 1st ODI: Virat Kohli & Kuldeep Yadav's Heroics Guide Team India To A Thrilling 17-Run Win Over South Africa In Ranchi
With this victory, India takes a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, gaining momentum and confidence ahead of the upcoming ODIs. The comprehensive performance, led by the experienced trio of Kohli, Rahul, and Rohit, demonstrated India’s dominance in home conditions and set the stage for a thrilling series ahead.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Sunday, November 30, 2025, 09:57 PM IST
article-image
Image: BCCI/X

India produced a commanding performance to beat South Africa by 17 runs in the first ODI of the series at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi. Batting first, India posted a formidable total of 349/8 in 50 overs, powered by brilliant contributions from Virat Kohli, captain KL Rahul, and Rohit Sharma.

Virat Kohli led the charge with a magnificent 135-run innings, combining precision and aggression to anchor India’s innings. KL Rahul provided a solid foundation with a quick 60 runs, while Rohit Sharma added a valuable 57 runs, ensuring India maintained a steady scoring rate throughout the innings. The trio’s efforts allowed India to set a challenging target for the South African side.

article-image
In reply, South Africa struggled to match India’s pace despite notable knocks from Matthew Breetzke, who scored 72, and Marco Jansen, who contributed 70 runs. The Proteas’ innings, however, faltered against disciplined Indian bowling. Harshit Rana was the standout with the ball, claiming three crucial wickets, while Kuldeep Yadav also picked up four.

The combined effort of India’s bowlers ensured that South Africa fell short of the target, ultimately handing India a convincing 17-run victory. The win highlighted the depth of India’s batting lineup and the potency of their bowling attack under pressure, with Kohli’s century proving decisive in setting the tone.

