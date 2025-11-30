Dewald Brevis Stuns With One-Handed Catch To Dismiss CSK Teammate Ruturaj Gaikwad During IND vs SA 1st ODI; Video

Image: X

Dewald Brevis produced a breathtaking moment of brilliance on the field, pulling off a worldie at backward point that instantly drew admiration from teammates and fans alike. Representing both South Africa and Chennai Super Kings with growing influence, Brevis once again displayed why he is regarded as one of the most dynamic young fielders in the game.

Positioned slightly behind the crease at backward point, he stood alert and balanced. What followed, though, required far more than anticipation. As his Chennai Super Kings teammate Ruturaj Gaikwad leaned into a fullish ball outside off, attempting a smooth drive through the cover region, the bat face opened just enough to create a thickish edge. The ball travelled low, around knee height, perhaps even a touch lower and seemed set to sneak past the infield.

But Brevis was already in motion. Reading the deviation in an instant, he launched himself to his right, timing both his leap and his outstretched arm to perfection. Extending only his right hand, he completed the catch mid-air with stunning control, the ball settling cleanly into his palm before he hit the turf.

There was no fumble, no second chance, only decisive brilliance. In a single fluid moment, Brevis turned a half-chance into a highlight that spoke volumes of his athleticism, sharp reflexes and fearless approach.

For Chennai Super Kings, it was a spectacular display of fielding excellence. For Gaikwad, it was a dismissal born out of sheer misfortune against his own teammate’s brilliance. And for Brevis, it became yet another remarkable entry in a growing list of world-class moments that underline his rising stature on the global stage.

'Aare Bhaiya Abhi...': Rishabh Pant's Hilarious Comment During Photoshoot Goes Viral Ahead Of IND vs SA 1st ODI; Video

As the Indian squad prepared for its limited-overs revival against South Africa national cricket team, spirits were light at the official photoshoot and Rishabh Pant brought a bit of humour to the day. A clip released by the team shows the wicket-keeper batter reacting to a photographer’s cue with a cheeky smile and a candid line: “Aare bhaiya abhi uth ke aaya hoon.” The spontaneous reply, roughly meaning “Brother, I just woke up,” immediately drew laughter in the room and many smiles from fans once the video went viral.

This lighthearted reaction comes at a crucial time for Pant. With India reeling from a disappointing Test series loss to South Africa, the beginning of the ODI leg, set to start on November 30, 2025, offers a fresh start. As vice-captain and senior member of the squad in limited overs, Pant will aim to contribute with his bat and glove; but for now, this brief, jovial moment reminds supporters of his charismatic persona off the field.

As the ODI series against South Africa unfolds, all eyes will be on whether Pant can channel this light-hearted energy into confident performances on the field. Either way, this little moment of humour will likely remain one of the lighter memories ahead of what promises to be a challenging white-ball series.