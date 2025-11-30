 MSSA Football: VPMS B.R. (Mulund), RBK School Boys Dominate In U-12 Division IV
MSSA Football: VPMS B.R. (Mulund), RBK School Boys Dominate In U-12 Division IV

VPMS power past Billabong High International 4–1 while RBK triumph 4-0 over St. Catherine (Bandra)

Irfan Haji Updated: Sunday, November 30, 2025, 07:58 PM IST
article-image
Representational pic |

VPMS B.R. (Mulund) powered past Billabong High International (Mulund) with a strong 4–1 victory in the U-12 Boys 4th Division at the MSSA Ground as the Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament on Saturday. Goals from Herambh Prabhu, Sholk Shelar, Herambhu Madave, and Caleb Mangesh sealed the win, while Vedanta Devani netted a consolation goal for Billabong.

RBK School delivered one of the most commanding displays of the afternoon, cruising to a 4-0 triumph over St. Catherine (Bandra). Hamrish Hegiste led the charge with a fine brace, supported by goals from Mikolaidis Crasto and Ibrahim Ansari.

St. Mary’s ICSE (Mazagaon) and G.D. Somani (Cuffe Parade), played a lively 2–2 draw. Both teams were carried by standout performers — Aaradhy Pawar scoring a brace for St. Mary’s, matched by a two-goal effort from Rajveer Mehta for G.D. Somani. Witty International (Malad) edged out St. Thomas (Goregaon) with a narrow 1-0 victory, courtesy of a well-taken goal from Aahan Khandwala.

article-image

A cagey affair ensued between Universal High School (Tardeo) and Hill Spring International (Tardeo), with neither side able to break the deadlock in a 0-0 draw. Nita Mukesh Ambani ‘B’ (BKC) and St. Arnold (Andheri) shared the spoils in a balanced 1–1 draw. Jahan Mahtani found the net for NMA ‘B’, while Tapan Parab equalized for St. Arnold. Aki Hussain Mohd. Ali (Andheri) being awarded a win by default, as Sacred Heart Boys (Santacruz) failed to report to the venue for the 10:45 am kickoff.

Results

U-12 Boys 4th Division (Venue: MSSA Ground)

Aki Hussain Mohd. Ali (Andheri) won by default vs Sacred Heart Boys (Santacruz)

Witty Int. (Malad) 1 (A. Khandwala) bt St. Thomas (Goregaon) 0

RBK School 4 (H. Hegiste 2, M. Crasto, I. Ansari) bt St. Catherine (Bandra) 0

Universal H.S. (Tardeo) 0 drew with Hill Spring Int. (Tardeo) 0

VPMS B.R. (Mulund) 4 (H. Prabhu, S. Shelar, H. Madave, C. Mangesh) bt Billabong High Int. (Mulund) 1 (V. Devani)

article-image

St. Mary’s ICSE (Mazagaon) 2 (A. Pawar 2) drew with G.D. Somani (Cuffe Parade) 2 (R. Mehta 2)

Nita Mukesh Ambani ‘B’ (BKC) 1 (J. Mahtani) drew with St. Arnold (Andheri) 1 (T. Parab)

