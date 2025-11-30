MSSA Football: VPMS B.R. (Mulund), RBK School Boys Dominate In U-12 Division IV

Representational pic |

VPMS B.R. (Mulund) powered past Billabong High International (Mulund) with a strong 4–1 victory in the U-12 Boys 4th Division at the MSSA Ground as the Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament on Saturday. Goals from Herambh Prabhu, Sholk Shelar, Herambhu Madave, and Caleb Mangesh sealed the win, while Vedanta Devani netted a consolation goal for Billabong.

RBK School delivered one of the most commanding displays of the afternoon, cruising to a 4-0 triumph over St. Catherine (Bandra). Hamrish Hegiste led the charge with a fine brace, supported by goals from Mikolaidis Crasto and Ibrahim Ansari.

St. Mary’s ICSE (Mazagaon) and G.D. Somani (Cuffe Parade), played a lively 2–2 draw. Both teams were carried by standout performers — Aaradhy Pawar scoring a brace for St. Mary’s, matched by a two-goal effort from Rajveer Mehta for G.D. Somani. Witty International (Malad) edged out St. Thomas (Goregaon) with a narrow 1-0 victory, courtesy of a well-taken goal from Aahan Khandwala.

A cagey affair ensued between Universal High School (Tardeo) and Hill Spring International (Tardeo), with neither side able to break the deadlock in a 0-0 draw. Nita Mukesh Ambani ‘B’ (BKC) and St. Arnold (Andheri) shared the spoils in a balanced 1–1 draw. Jahan Mahtani found the net for NMA ‘B’, while Tapan Parab equalized for St. Arnold. Aki Hussain Mohd. Ali (Andheri) being awarded a win by default, as Sacred Heart Boys (Santacruz) failed to report to the venue for the 10:45 am kickoff.

