 MSSA Football: CNS Foundation And Notre Dame Advance To Boys U-16 Division IV Finals
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsMSSA Football: CNS Foundation And Notre Dame Advance To Boys U-16 Division IV Finals

MSSA Football: CNS Foundation And Notre Dame Advance To Boys U-16 Division IV Finals

CNM, D.G. Khetan, and St. Anne’s shine in Girls U-14 category at MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament

Irfan HajiUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 08:46 PM IST
article-image
Representational pic |

CNS Foundation (Kandivali) and Notre Dame School (Vasai) set up summit clash in the Boys U-16 Division IV Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament at the Goans ground on Friday.

In the first semifinal, CNS Foundation edged Rustomjee Cambridge International (Dahisar) in a thrilling contest. Goals from Aarav Naik and Aadya Maheshwari ensured a 2-1 win after Aryan Nahar had pulled one back for Rustomjee.

The second semifinal saw Notre Dame secure their spot in the final with a narrow 1-0 victory over Universal (Thane), thanks to Aston Martin’s decisive goal.

In the girls U-14 Division IV, St. Anne’s ‘B’ (Fort) opened the day with a hard-fought 1–0 win over St. Francis ICSE (Borivali), courtesy of Zahra Eran’s match-winning strike.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai PRS To Shut Down Overnight For Banaras Station Code Change
Mumbai PRS To Shut Down Overnight For Banaras Station Code Change
Navi Mumbai News: ACB Launches Dedicated Helpline For Citizens To Report Bribe Demands And Corruption
Navi Mumbai News: ACB Launches Dedicated Helpline For Citizens To Report Bribe Demands And Corruption
Navi Mumbai News: CIDCO Demolishes 6,000 Sq Metre Of Illegal Structures At Belondakhar Logistic Park Node
Navi Mumbai News: CIDCO Demolishes 6,000 Sq Metre Of Illegal Structures At Belondakhar Logistic Park Node
KRWC & SSA Pays Tribute To Indian Women’s Cricket Team At Konkan Railway Officers’ Sports Maeet 2025
KRWC & SSA Pays Tribute To Indian Women’s Cricket Team At Konkan Railway Officers’ Sports Maeet 2025
Read Also
MSSA Football: St. Stanislaus Wins U-14 Boys 1st Division Title
article-image

CNM School (Vile Parle) followed with another close 1–0 victory over Podar International CBSE (Powai), with Tishya Popat netting the crucial goal.

In the final girls’ fixture, D.G. Khetan (Malad) registered a comfortable win over Ryan International ICSE (Goregaon). Shreya Shridkar and Nishta Jain scored one goal each to seal the result.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MSSA Football: CNS Foundation And Notre Dame Advance To Boys U-16 Division IV Finals

MSSA Football: CNS Foundation And Notre Dame Advance To Boys U-16 Division IV Finals

Harris Shield 2025: IES VN Sule Guruji qualifies for Super Eight League Stage

Harris Shield 2025: IES VN Sule Guruji qualifies for Super Eight League Stage

Virat Kohli Left In Splits As Sunil Grover's Hilarious Mimicry Goes Viral Ahead Of IND Vs SA ODI...

Virat Kohli Left In Splits As Sunil Grover's Hilarious Mimicry Goes Viral Ahead Of IND Vs SA ODI...

FPJ Exclusive: Global Sports Pickleball Co-Founder Shashank Khaitan Hopes To Showcase The Sport To...

FPJ Exclusive: Global Sports Pickleball Co-Founder Shashank Khaitan Hopes To Showcase The Sport To...

Women's Big Bash League: Chaos Erupts As Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder Clash Ends In...

Women's Big Bash League: Chaos Erupts As Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder Clash Ends In...