MSSA Football: CNS Foundation And Notre Dame Advance To Boys U-16 Division IV Finals

Representational pic |

CNS Foundation (Kandivali) and Notre Dame School (Vasai) set up summit clash in the Boys U-16 Division IV Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament at the Goans ground on Friday.

In the first semifinal, CNS Foundation edged Rustomjee Cambridge International (Dahisar) in a thrilling contest. Goals from Aarav Naik and Aadya Maheshwari ensured a 2-1 win after Aryan Nahar had pulled one back for Rustomjee.

The second semifinal saw Notre Dame secure their spot in the final with a narrow 1-0 victory over Universal (Thane), thanks to Aston Martin’s decisive goal.

In the girls U-14 Division IV, St. Anne’s ‘B’ (Fort) opened the day with a hard-fought 1–0 win over St. Francis ICSE (Borivali), courtesy of Zahra Eran’s match-winning strike.

CNM School (Vile Parle) followed with another close 1–0 victory over Podar International CBSE (Powai), with Tishya Popat netting the crucial goal.

In the final girls’ fixture, D.G. Khetan (Malad) registered a comfortable win over Ryan International ICSE (Goregaon). Shreya Shridkar and Nishta Jain scored one goal each to seal the result.