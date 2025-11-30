'We'll Be Back Soon..': Ex-LFC Stars David James and Robbie Fowler Relive Istanbul 2005, Confident Salah & Co Will Turn Around Fortunes

Robbie Fowler (left) and David James | Sachin Kumar Gupta

It's been over 20 years since the 'Miracle of Istanbul' but ask Liverpool legends David James and Robbie Fowler about their recollections of the famous night of the Champions League final in the Turkish city and they would talk about it as if it happened just yesterday.

Miraculous.

That's the one word Liverpool's legendary goalkeeper David James uses to describe the iconic Reds' victory against AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League final of 2005.

The duo spoke exclusively to The Free Press Journal in an interaction to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the now-famous Champions League summit clash that captured the imagination of the footballing world.

"I think just to give some context, I was in Malawi doing some charity work with England. Flew out to Chicago to meet up with the England squad for the end of season, a couple of friendlies. Got to the hotel, absolutely shattered. The guys sat in the function room watching the game. 3-0 at half time, maybe now's a good time to go to bed. This one looks like it's over but we stayed up, watched the match. Incredible, absolutely incredible," James added.

Fowler, who was at the match, had his own story to tell.

"I think my memory was when I was at the game, at the stadium. I was fearful at half-time, thinking it could be 6-7 goals. But in true Liverpool fashion, we managed to do the extraordinary and come back and win the game. I was looking up to witness it first hand, an incredibly incredible night," he added.

Talking about the fortunes of the current Liverpool team and their fortunes, James and Fowler felt for them to get anywhere close to clinching the Premier League would require a similar miracle.

"I think Liverpool had a tough time, but we've had tough times in the past, but we've always got through to them. You look at the 'Miracle of Istanbul', everything was against us, but we managed to fashion up a performance out of nowhere, and I think that's what the team need now. You've got the leaders, the likes of Mo Salah, Vic Perisic, Van Dijk, Alisson, the goalkeeper, who are all incredible players, and I'm confident in saying that we'll be back soon," James stated.

Fowler chipped in with his thoughts.

"I think, in the current squad, you look at the likes of Mohammad Salah, Robert, and I mention those two in particular because everyone doubts them. I've heard obviously this season, qualifying for the World Cup with Scotland is something that no one would have expected them to do. Mo with his numbers last season, and every time people start asking the big questions, these guys turn around and bring performances like that," the Liverpool great added.

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup not too far away, James and Fowler felt it would be difficult to pick a clear winner or favourite due to multiple external factors.

" You've got to think Brazil will be thereabouts. I mean, France should be strong, Spain will be strong. I think the way England sailed through their group without conceding a goal, England will be one of the favourites too," Fowler felt.

James admitted that the World Cup being held in three different countries makes things a bit more challenging for all teams.

"Now, I know we've said that before in major tournaments with England, but they could ask a few questions this year. I think it's going to be so difficult to pick a team when you've got literally three different environments. The amount of travelling that's involved, the amount of organisation that's required, the amount of teams involved as well, because it's the biggest World Cup ever," he added.

Fowler also mentioned the 1986 World Cup quarterfinal between Argentina and England and the great Diego Maradona's performance as an indelible memory.

" I mean, I go back as far as 1986 when I was a little kid, watching the great Argentinian team... And England. Yeah, and England in the quarter-finals. I think that was my real memory of the World Cup, when I was 11 years old, watching the greatest player in action," he added.